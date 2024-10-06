A Frontier Airlines flight makes a rough, burning landing in Las Vegas

(CNN) – A Frontier Airlines flight caught fire Saturday during what officials described as a “rough landing” at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas.

Flight 1326 was arriving from San Diego and was “on landing” when smoke was reported in the cabin and the pilots declared an emergency, according to reports from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The plane “experienced a hard landing where the tires basically blew out,” airport officials told CNN. Video obtained by CNN shows flames under the plane and a trail of smoke after landing.

The Clark County Fire Department responded immediately and all passengers and crew were safely transported to the gate area, airport officials added.

A total of 190 passengers and seven crew members were on board when the incident occurred around 6:15 p.m. ET.

“The cause of the incident is currently under investigation,” the airline added.

A ground strike at the airport remained in effect until 10 p.m. ET Saturday, according to the FAA.

The National Transportation Safety Board will also investigate the incident The agency’s statement released this Saturday on X.