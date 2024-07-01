A flash flood order has been issued for Ruidoso

Sound, NM- The National Weather Service (NWS) in Albuquerque has issued a flash flood warning until 8 p.m. Sunday for areas affected by the South Fork and Salt fires.

An evacuation order for the Upper Ruidoso Canyon remains in effect after Saturday’s flooding, the Village of Ruidoso said in a Facebook update Sunday, June 30. “It is important to understand that there are many hazards including road debris, high mud and unstable trees,” officials said. Village officials said they conducted 26 rapid water rescues during Saturday’s flash floods, but there were no casualties. “The structures of the Upper Canyon Bridge remain intact and crews will begin repairing the bridge rails today (Sunday),” the village added. More rain is expected Sunday afternoon, with officials urging residents to stay safe. (DESC)

Saturday emergency

At 3 p.m. Saturday, June 29, Ruidoso Emergency Management issued an evacuation notice for the Upper Canyon area due to unstable terrain and flooding that put lives at risk.

Heavy rain Saturday afternoon in Ruidoso caused flash flooding across the South Fork fire scar. The Upper Canyon area of ​​Ruidoso has been evacuated, but some people have flooded their homes. Flash flooding in the upper canyon created massive amounts of mud and debris that blocked bridges across the Ruidoso River and flooded the Brady Canyon Bridge at the intersection of Sudderth and Mechem roads. Overtopping was also observed at the Eagle Creek, Two Rivers Park and Gavilan Canyon bridges. At least two rapid water rescue teams were deployed to rescue people from flooded homes. Emergency crews responded quickly to block flooded bridges while evacuating the area, which was challenged by the number of people returning to affected areas following the South Fork and Salt fires.