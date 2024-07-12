July 12, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

A fire destroyed a four-story apartment building in Philadelphia

A fire destroyed a four-story apartment building in Philadelphia

Winston Hale July 12, 2024 1 min read

Fire departments and emergency teams Ronhardt, PhiladelphiaThey fought for several hours to bring the fire under control Destroyed an apartment complex This Thursday, July 11, from 9:30pm local time.

The fire broke out at Cottman Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia. The roof of the four-storey building collapsed. The fire quickly spread throughout the campus and within an hour it had already reached “Four Alarm” type.


Read more

Daniel Ballesteros

According to fire department officials, more 120 members of the team were involved in controlling the fire Also 55 vehicles and other available resources were assigned to fight the fire.

The cause of the fire is yet to be clarified as the priority is to control the fire which was finally extinguished by midnight.


The occupants of the building were evacuated in timeBut the total number of people rescued or the number of possible injuries was not reported.

See also  Trump's lawyers have not found the document he mentions in the audio

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

Swain imposes stay on PREPA bankruptcy case
3 min read

Swain imposes stay on PREPA bankruptcy case

July 11, 2024 Winston Hale
A 14-year-old boy was attacked by a shark during a youth lifesaving camp in Florida.
2 min read

A 14-year-old boy was attacked by a shark during a youth lifesaving camp in Florida.

July 10, 2024 Winston Hale
Trump releases campaign ad for Copa America final in Spanish
1 min read

Trump releases campaign ad for Copa America final in Spanish

July 10, 2024 Winston Hale

You may have missed

How to make your Android phone battery last more than a day
3 min read

How to make your Android phone battery last more than a day

July 12, 2024 Roger Rehbein
Inside the Movement Towards Socialism: Evo Morales Accuses Bolivian Government of ‘Attacking and Persecuting’ His Supporters
3 min read

Inside the Movement Towards Socialism: Evo Morales Accuses Bolivian Government of ‘Attacking and Persecuting’ His Supporters

July 12, 2024 Phyllis Ward
A fire destroyed a four-story apartment building in Philadelphia
1 min read

A fire destroyed a four-story apartment building in Philadelphia

July 12, 2024 Winston Hale
Elon Musk Wins $500 Million Lawsuit Filed by Former Twitter Employees
3 min read

Elon Musk Wins $500 Million Lawsuit Filed by Former Twitter Employees

July 12, 2024 Zera Pearson