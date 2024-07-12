A fire destroyed a four-story apartment building in Philadelphia

Fire departments and emergency teams Ronhardt, PhiladelphiaThey fought for several hours to bring the fire under control Destroyed an apartment complex This Thursday, July 11, from 9:30pm local time.

The fire broke out at Cottman Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia. The roof of the four-storey building collapsed. The fire quickly spread throughout the campus and within an hour it had already reached “Four Alarm” type.





Read more

Daniel Ballesteros

According to fire department officials, more 120 members of the team were involved in controlling the fire Also 55 vehicles and other available resources were assigned to fight the fire.

The cause of the fire is yet to be clarified as the priority is to control the fire which was finally extinguished by midnight.





The occupants of the building were evacuated in timeBut the total number of people rescued or the number of possible injuries was not reported.