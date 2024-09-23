A famous company declares bankruptcy with debts exceeding one billion dollars

September 23, 2024

Zera Pearson September 23, 2024 2 min read

Tupperware files for bankruptcy

In the face of a complex financial situation, it is recognized that a company Food container maker Tupperware announced that it, along with some of its subsidiaries, has filed for bankruptcy in the United States.

As stated in the bankruptcy law, the manufacturer sought protection under Chapter 11 after declaring the magnitude. Debts And its popularity is declining.

In order to protect your brand, a company You will be looking to sell the business soon in an attempt to move towards a technology-driven digital transformation.

Throughout the duration of the bankruptcy and closure process, Tupperware will be able to continue selling its products virtually through sales consultants and retail partners.

In a statement, a company She attributed her problems to the difficult macroeconomic environment the United States has experienced in recent years.

Tupperware reported assets valued at between $500 and $1 billion. dollarwhile they are Debts Its value ranges between 1000 and 10000 million dollars.

The company is protected by bankruptcy law.

Like many others Companies Having reached the same situation, Tupperware took advantage of Chapter 11 of the US Bankruptcy Code to avoid closing down permanently.

It allows Companies In the US state that is experiencing financial problems to reorganize under the protection of the law, and this can also be done with people.

