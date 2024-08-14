A drastic decision by Hitler’s descendants to ensure the extinction of their lineage





A recent book titled Hitler’s Bloodline by British author David Gardner has shed light on a secret that has been guarded for decades: the surprising decision by Adolf Hitler’s surviving brothers to ensure his bloodline perishes.

By: Clarion

Gardner, best known for his work at Newsweek magazine, has spent years researching the fate of the Nazi dictator’s descendants and uncovering intriguing details about his life and the lives of his relatives.

[1945இல்அடால்ஃப்ஹிட்லரின்மரணத்திற்குப்பிறகுஅவரதுஉடனடிகுடும்பம்கலைந்துபொதுபார்வையில்இருந்துமறைந்துஅவர்களைக்குறித்தபிரபலமற்றமரபுகளிலிருந்துதப்பிக்கமுயன்றதுநியூயார்க்புறநகர்ப்பகுதியில்வசிக்கும்ஹிட்லர்குடும்பத்தில்எஞ்சியிருக்கும்மூன்றுசகோதரர்கள்ஒருஉறுதியானஉடன்படிக்கைசெய்துகொண்டதாககார்ட்னர்வெளிப்படுத்துகிறார்

தற்போது ஒரு ரகசியம் வெளியாகியுள்ளது

வரலாற்றில் மிகவும் வெறுக்கப்பட்ட மனிதர்களில் ஒருவரின் மரபணு வரிசையை முடிவுக்குக் கொண்டுவருவதற்கான விருப்பத்திலிருந்து பிறந்த இந்த வாக்குறுதி இப்போது வரை ரகசியமாகவே உள்ளது. கார்ட்னர், பெயர் தெரியாத அவர்களின் விருப்பத்திற்கு மதிப்பளித்து, அவர்கள் ஏற்றுக்கொண்ட கடைசி பெயரையும் அவர்கள் வசிக்கும் சரியான இடங்களையும் ரகசியமாக வைத்திருந்தார்.

