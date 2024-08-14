August 14, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

A drastic decision by Hitler’s descendants to ensure the extinction of their lineage

A drastic decision by Hitler’s descendants to ensure the extinction of their lineage

Winston Hale August 14, 2024 1 min read


Aldolph (left) and William Patrick Hitler (right).

A recent book titled Hitler’s Bloodline by British author David Gardner has shed light on a secret that has been guarded for decades: the surprising decision by Adolf Hitler’s surviving brothers to ensure his bloodline perishes.

By: Clarion

Gardner, best known for his work at Newsweek magazine, has spent years researching the fate of the Nazi dictator’s descendants and uncovering intriguing details about his life and the lives of his relatives.

[1945இல்அடால்ஃப்ஹிட்லரின்மரணத்திற்குப்பிறகுஅவரதுஉடனடிகுடும்பம்கலைந்துபொதுபார்வையில்இருந்துமறைந்துஅவர்களைக்குறித்தபிரபலமற்றமரபுகளிலிருந்துதப்பிக்கமுயன்றதுநியூயார்க்புறநகர்ப்பகுதியில்வசிக்கும்ஹிட்லர்குடும்பத்தில்எஞ்சியிருக்கும்மூன்றுசகோதரர்கள்ஒருஉறுதியானஉடன்படிக்கைசெய்துகொண்டதாககார்ட்னர்வெளிப்படுத்துகிறார்

தற்போது ஒரு ரகசியம் வெளியாகியுள்ளது

வரலாற்றில் மிகவும் வெறுக்கப்பட்ட மனிதர்களில் ஒருவரின் மரபணு வரிசையை முடிவுக்குக் கொண்டுவருவதற்கான விருப்பத்திலிருந்து பிறந்த இந்த வாக்குறுதி இப்போது வரை ரகசியமாகவே உள்ளது. கார்ட்னர், பெயர் தெரியாத அவர்களின் விருப்பத்திற்கு மதிப்பளித்து, அவர்கள் ஏற்றுக்கொண்ட கடைசி பெயரையும் அவர்கள் வசிக்கும் சரியான இடங்களையும் ரகசியமாக வைத்திருந்தார்.

மேலும் படிக்க, கிளிக் செய்யவும் இங்கே.

See also  He spoke the "reality" of living in America and shattered the illusions of many: "Get out of the clouds."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

When will the new law signed by Ron DeSantis go into effect?
2 min read

When will the new law signed by Ron DeSantis go into effect?

August 13, 2024 Winston Hale
Matching rooms are looking for people to register teenagers
2 min read

Matching rooms are looking for people to register teenagers

August 12, 2024 Winston Hale
The rise in crime in New York’s Central Park is alarming
3 min read

The rise in crime in New York’s Central Park is alarming

August 12, 2024 Winston Hale

You may have missed

This was the result of the quarter-finals | First half
2 min read

This was the result of the quarter-finals | First half

August 14, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
They warn that an asteroid will hit the Earth; when will it be? | First half
2 min read

They warn that an asteroid will hit the Earth; when will it be? | First half

August 14, 2024 Roger Rehbein
King Charles III bought a New York apartment for a million dollars
2 min read

King Charles III bought a New York apartment for a million dollars

August 14, 2024 Lane Skeldon
A drastic decision by Hitler’s descendants to ensure the extinction of their lineage
1 min read

A drastic decision by Hitler’s descendants to ensure the extinction of their lineage

August 14, 2024 Winston Hale