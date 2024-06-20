June 20, 2024

A Colombian who recently arrived in the U.S. shares the five things that cost him the most living in the country

Winston Hale June 20, 2024 2 min read

Recently, a video of content creator @mapiscorner went viral on TikTok where she revealed to her followers that it takes place in America and she can’t get along.

From what can be seen on her TikTok account, the young lady moved to Madison, Wisconsin last April. She showed how her life has changed since that moment abroad.

One of the most popular videos is talking about things you’re not used to living in America.

First of all, he doesn’t see people walking in the street. “I mean, there’s no sites, not even in places where there’s a lot of restaurants that should be close to the center, clubs and everything, no, no people,” he said. Likewise, he said he mostly only sees cars and routes, so he doesn’t know how he’s going to meet people.

The second thing you’re not used to is cars speeding down the streets. “There are traffic lights that I still don’t understand, you’re on your way, you have a green light, but there are also traffic lights for people who are going against you, who are going to turn right, that is, who are going to cross. What they do is wait until there’s a gap and they cross,” he said. Plus, he said it scares him a little.

Another thing that really surprises him is that people don’t use the Instagram app. “I’m not saying that Instagram is the most important thing today or that it’s essential for life, but if you know how to use it, I think it’s very useful for business, for your personal brand, for entertainment, but they don’t use it,” he commented.

See also  Lionel Fernandez reveals that inflation has become a major concern affecting the government and consumers

Finally, he said, most businesses move through word of mouth or Google reviews. He also revealed that their most used app for viewing photos and socializing is Snapchat.

The video went viral on TikTok and many netizens agreed with the creator of the content.

“I agree with Snapchat, they use it here, but a lot. You can tell because you enter and there’s a lot of interaction”; “People stop using Instagram because of the changes they’ve made”; “The water is ugly, the people are so bloody, they jump on you if you say anything to them”; Some of the notable comments are “People stop using Instagram because of the changes they’ve made.”

