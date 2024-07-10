A 14-year-old boy was attacked by a shark during a youth lifesaving camp in Florida.

A 14-year-old boy is bitten by a shark at Ponce Inlet Beach in Florida (Jesús Olarte/AFP/Getty Images)

A Dean A 14-year-old boy was injured Bitten by a shark While participating a Youth Defense Camp Inside Florida The incident happened at 11:15 a.m. local time on Monday, July 8, at Ponce Inlet Beach in Volusia County, Volusia County Beach Safety (VCPS) officials confirmed. Fox News Digital.

The shark bit the young woman on her right calf, causing non-life threatening injuries. Aaron Jenkins, Coast Guard vice president for Volusia County. The animal involved in the incident was A Black spot sharkA common species in the region.

last week, Two more people were attacked by sharks in the same district. On July 4th, a 21-year-old man from Ohio was bitten on the leg while playing soccer in shallow water. “It felt like they were stabbing me in the leg,” said victim Connor Baker, who quickly ran to shore. No serious injuries were reported in this case either.

A week ago, two people were attacked by sharks in Volusia (John Cream/Light Rocket/Getty Images)

A day later, on July 5, A 26 year old male The man, from Sarasota, Florida, was bitten on the leg and suffered minor injuries while floating in about 1.5 meters of water, he said. ABC News.

This event once again highlights the reputation of Florida, especially Volusia County, “Shark Capital of the World”. According to a report from Florida Museum of Natural History International Shark Attack FileThe state has recorded 351 attacks in the district since 1882.

In the past year, Florida has reported a total of sixteen shark bites, followed by Hawaii with eight unprovoked bites. In previous years, July, August and October had the highest number of shark attacks in September since 1926, the report showed.

Florida is known as the “Shark Capital of the World” (WFTV), with 351 attacks since 1882.

In early June 2024, several beaches were closed in Walton County, Florida, and, over the Fourth of July weekend, at least four people were injured in shark attacks in South Padre, Texas.

Volusia County Beach Safety reiterated the importance of caution and constant vigilance on beaches, especially during training activities such as Junior Lifeguard Camp. This advice is particularly relevant in areas known to have a high presence of sharks and a history of related incidents.