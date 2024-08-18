9 Walmart Flash Deals That Will Be Gone Forever In Just Hours

Now that inflation continues to weigh on the US economy, this is not a bad idea. Take advantage of the offers From major retailers like Walmart, which has a lot of discounted items.
The chain of stores offers Offers on various items from all departmentsBut it will only be for a few hours, so you still have time to take advantage of it.
9 Walmart Deals You Can’t Miss:
1. Hisense Smart TV 58″ 4K UHD LED LCD TV with Roku
now, $238.00
Before, $298.00
You can save $60.00.
2. Large rectangular floor mirror Beauty Pick 64″ x 21.1″ Full Length
now, $54.99
Before $139.00
You will save $84.01
3. HP Stream 14 Inch LaptopIntel N4120 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC
now, $179.00
Before, $229.00
You can save $50.00.
4. Transparent Backpacks Waterproof Jacket Large CapacityTransparent PVC waterproof for schools, playgrounds and universities
now, $17.79
Before, $30.99
You can save $13.20.
5. Clogs sandals Unisex Crocs Berry
now, $34.99
Before, $49.99
You will save $15.00.
6. tent Ozark Trail accommodates 12 people.
now, $200.00
Before, $231.00
You can save $31.00.
7. Simzlife Portable Clothes Dryer 1.6 cu ft electric clothes dryer
now, $169.99
Before that, $299.99
You can save $130.00.
8. Dynamic sneakers Skechers for toddlers and kids
now, $27.99
Before, $40.00
You can save $12.01
9. Mini fridge with freezer Arctic King 3.2 cu. ft., Stainless Steel
now, $125.00
Before, $198.00
You can save $73.00.
