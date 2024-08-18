August 18, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

9 Walmart Flash Deals That Will Be Gone Forever In Just Hours

9 Walmart Flash Deals That Will Be Gone Forever In Just Hours

Zera Pearson August 18, 2024 1 min read

Now that inflation continues to weigh on the US economy, this is not a bad idea. Take advantage of the offers From major retailers like Walmart, which has a lot of discounted items.

The chain of stores offers Offers on various items from all departmentsBut it will only be for a few hours, so you still have time to take advantage of it.

9 Walmart Deals You Can’t Miss:

1. Hisense Smart TV 58″ 4K UHD LED LCD TV with Roku
now, $238.00
Before, $298.00
You can save $60.00.

2. Large rectangular floor mirror Beauty Pick 64″ x 21.1″ Full Length
now, $54.99
Before $139.00
You will save $84.01

3. HP Stream 14 Inch LaptopIntel N4120 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC
now, $179.00
Before, $229.00
You can save $50.00.

4. Transparent Backpacks Waterproof Jacket Large CapacityTransparent PVC waterproof for schools, playgrounds and universities
now, $17.79
Before, $30.99
You can save $13.20.

5. Clogs sandals Unisex Crocs Berry
now, $34.99
Before, $49.99
You will save $15.00.

6. tent Ozark Trail accommodates 12 people.
now, $200.00
Before, $231.00
You can save $31.00.

7. Simzlife Portable Clothes Dryer 1.6 cu ft electric clothes dryer
now, $169.99
Before that, $299.99
You can save $130.00.

8. Dynamic sneakers Skechers for toddlers and kids
now, $27.99
Before, $40.00
You can save $12.01

9. Mini fridge with freezer Arctic King 3.2 cu. ft., Stainless Steel
now, $125.00
Before, $198.00
You can save $73.00.

Continue reading:
Walmart Will Open 25 New Stores With Some Surprises
New Walmart Clothing Under $15
Fortune Magazine Announces Its Ranking of the World’s Largest Companies 2024

See also  Comcast Xfinity internet outage affects US customers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

Heath Highlights Its Usefulness as an Economic Indicator for the Private Sector • Economy & Finance • Forbes Mexico
2 min read

Heath Highlights Its Usefulness as an Economic Indicator for the Private Sector • Economy & Finance • Forbes Mexico

August 18, 2024 Zera Pearson
Nike outlet sells the most sought-after Gamma Force sneakers for the street and gym, with a 40% discount
2 min read

Nike outlet sells the most sought-after Gamma Force sneakers for the street and gym, with a 40% discount

August 18, 2024 Zera Pearson
The $100 Bill That Can Help You Get $1,000: Learn How to Spot It
2 min read

The $100 Bill That Can Help You Get $1,000: Learn How to Spot It

August 17, 2024 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

St. Louis Cardinals edge Dodgers for 61st win
2 min read

St. Louis Cardinals edge Dodgers for 61st win

August 18, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
Free Fire Trick Today Until Monday, August 19: How to Get Free Diamonds
2 min read

Free Fire Trick Today Until Monday, August 19: How to Get Free Diamonds

August 18, 2024 Roger Rehbein
After the mass protest against Chavista fraud, Maria Corina Machado affirmed that “Venezuela’s freedom is a global cause”
4 min read

After the mass protest against Chavista fraud, Maria Corina Machado affirmed that “Venezuela’s freedom is a global cause”

August 18, 2024 Phyllis Ward
Time change in California 2024: Should clocks be down or ahead in winter? | USA | America 2024 | Summer time
2 min read

Time change in California 2024: Should clocks be down or ahead in winter? | USA | America 2024 | Summer time

August 18, 2024 Winston Hale