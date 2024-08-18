9 Walmart Flash Deals That Will Be Gone Forever In Just Hours

Now that inflation continues to weigh on the US economy, this is not a bad idea. Take advantage of the offers From major retailers like Walmart, which has a lot of discounted items.

The chain of stores offers Offers on various items from all departmentsBut it will only be for a few hours, so you still have time to take advantage of it.

9 Walmart Deals You Can’t Miss:

1. Hisense Smart TV 58″ 4K UHD LED LCD TV with Roku

now, $238.00

Before, $298.00

You can save $60.00.

2. Large rectangular floor mirror Beauty Pick 64″ x 21.1″ Full Length

now, $54.99

Before $139.00

You will save $84.01

3. HP Stream 14 Inch LaptopIntel N4120 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC

now, $179.00

Before, $229.00

You can save $50.00.

4. Transparent Backpacks Waterproof Jacket Large CapacityTransparent PVC waterproof for schools, playgrounds and universities

now, $17.79

Before, $30.99

You can save $13.20.

5. Clogs sandals Unisex Crocs Berry

now, $34.99

Before, $49.99

You will save $15.00.

6. tent Ozark Trail accommodates 12 people.

now, $200.00

Before, $231.00

You can save $31.00.

7. Simzlife Portable Clothes Dryer 1.6 cu ft electric clothes dryer

now, $169.99

Before that, $299.99

You can save $130.00.

8. Dynamic sneakers Skechers for toddlers and kids

now, $27.99

Before, $40.00

You can save $12.01

9. Mini fridge with freezer Arctic King 3.2 cu. ft., Stainless Steel

now, $125.00

Before, $198.00

You can save $73.00.

Continue reading:

Walmart Will Open 25 New Stores With Some Surprises

New Walmart Clothing Under $15

Fortune Magazine Announces Its Ranking of the World’s Largest Companies 2024