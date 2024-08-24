$8.233 million escaped in Q2

Between April and June this year, the country witnessed the largest air travel Portfolio investment From the end of 2021.

he Bank of Mexico (Banxico) mentioned yesterday the departure 8 thousand and 233 million dollars From portfolio investments, also called swallowed capital, after entering 8.647 million in the first three months of this year.

Capital movement coincides with a period Campaigns And the June 2 elections, which achieved a great victory. Claudia Sheinbaum.

The last time a similar withdrawal of investment was recorded was between October and December. 2021when they almost fled $15 billion. Analysts noted that capital has left in 16 of the last 21 quarters.

The governing institution Victoria Rodriguez Sega He said that despite a period of financial volatility in Mexico in June and a devaluation of the peso due to special factors, the economy continued to attract resources from Mexico. Direct investment and others Capitals.

Also, amid the decisions taken by central banks in major advanced and emerging economies regarding their monetary policy rates, which have remained inconsistent, taking into account Economic conditions Specific to each country.

Banxico pointed out that in the event of major advanced economiesSome central banks have lowered their reference rates.

In contrast, other institutes have kept it unchanged, including: Federal Reserve (Federal Reserve) USA.

The report said that global economic activity expanded at a slower rate between April and June than in the first quarter of the year, despite mixed behavior among citizens. monetary authority.

This explains, as a general reflection, the decline in growth. Emerging economiesThis is after the strong performance they showed between January and March.

At the beginning of this month, the exchange rate exceeded 20 pesos to the dollar in global markets for the first time since 2022, although it also touched the level on April 9. 16.26 This was his best record in nearly nine years.

The national currency began to lose strength due to fears that interest rates would remain high for a longer period and tensions between Iran and Israel, but the most severe loss came after the crisis. Elections in Mexico.