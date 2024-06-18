64MP triple camera and 125W fast charging

The Moto Edge 50 Ultra has become one of the most sought-after mobile phones in recent days, as it has unparalleled features.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max from Apple has new features such as using… artificial intelligence In this way, it will strive to become one of the best phones of 2024. At the same time, there are other alternatives that can change your life and are not that expensive.

Currently there is new “King of High Range” A phone so powerful and cheap that it has become a favorite among thousands of users. Which model are we talking about? new Motorola Edge 50 UltraIt is a gaming smartphone that stands out from other phones thanks to its large capacity, modern camera set, and water resistance. Learn all about this new MotorolaWhich could be the perfect gift for Father’s Day 2024.

What features does the Motorola Edge 50 ULTRA have?

Are you looking for the perfect gift for Dad? If so, we’ll help you choose the best phone. This is new Motorola Edge 50 Ultra It has a 6.67-inch curved pOLED panel with a 144Hz refresh rate, 2712 x 1220 resolution, and 2500 nits of peak brightness.

On the other hand, power comes from a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor with 16GB of RAM and 512GB or 1TB of UFS 4.0 memory, which means it’s not expandable using MicroSD. The Motorola device has a 4,500 mAh battery and is compatible with 125W fast charging via cable and 50W wireless.

However, this is not all, because Motorola Edge 50 Ultra It has a fairly powerful camera array, and will have a 50-megapixel main camera with optical stabilization 50MP ultra wide angleAnd a 64-megapixel telephoto lens with 3X optical zoom and 100X digital zoom. In addition to a 50-megapixel selfie camera with auto focus.

The new Motorola Edge 50 ULTRA can be purchased in Mexico, Peru and the United States for 1,000 euros, or about 3,600 sol. Surprise your father with this powerful device from Motorola, one of the most famous brands.