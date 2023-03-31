5 steps to get it

Bureaucratic processes for obtaining US tourist visa They can be complicated. It is a A series of steps Follow that range from filling up forms and providing personal information, paying processing fees and attending interviews.

However, more and more people seek to move to a North American country but have no choice but to request and process to do so B1/B2 visa. Fortunately, the US government is a Official website It clearly explains all the procedures required to do so.

Complete Form DS-160

The first thing to do is fill out the DS-160 form, which is a Mandatory requirement For all nonimmigrant visa applicants. The process is completely reality and asks Personal informationItinerary and other details.



The cost of the procedure has recently changed. Photo: Pexels.

The next step is related to the form To pay the fee of tourist visa. Until recently it was valued at $160, but the US government increased it 185.

Schedule an interview for a B1/B2 visa

Once these two steps are done, you can now Request an interview For a tourist visa at the local US embassy or consulate. Waiting times Varies by country And it may even take a few months.

However, this waiting time is important to serve Collect all the required documents to the said meeting. Another relevant point is to provide all the requested information correctly and truthfully, as any wrong detail may prevent you from accessing the visa.



It is essential to provide updated and authentic information. Photo: Shutterstock.

Go for the interview with all the requirements

Once the interview date arrives, it is important to go with everything Necessary documents and other supporting documentsie: valid and proper passport, financial information and other evidence of connection to the country of origin.

In addition, you must submit Confirmation sheet At the meeting with the United States Embassy and Visa Service Center, it is programmed with the barcode number of the DS-160 form.

