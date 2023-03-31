March 31, 2023

Major changes to applying for a US visa effective May

Winston Hale March 31, 2023

US officials released some Changes to requirements for applying for a Nonimmigrant Visa (NIV). These updates have a direct impact on the amounts payable for obtaining permits and will be effective from May 30.

Through its website, the US Department of State made it known Increase in certain fees for visas and Border Crossing Cards (BCCs).. The latter increases apply to Mexican citizens over the age of 15. The rule was published in the Federal Register on March 28, 2023.

US officials explained that these new tariffs They were determined after conducting an analytical study. To do this, the activity-based costing (ABC) method was used to calculate the annual cost of providing consular services.

He US Citizenship and Immigration Services Uscis explains briefly in English that people may be eligible for a visa for business (B1), tourism (B2) or both purposes (B1/B2). The first step is to fill the form correctly. DS-160 Electronically. The applicant must state where they are staying during their stay, what they are working for and what ties connect them to their country of birth. The interested party is required to hold a valid passport for this activity.

After submitting this form, You will be scheduled for an interview at the US Embassy or Consulate in your country. The email used during the process will be confirmed, where message alerts will be sent to you If there is any change in process. After confirming the email and folio number of the DS-160 form, the computer will make an appointment to pay the visa application fee.

The next step is to go to the embassy Fingerprints and some photographs. For this, passport and the Confirmation Sheet of Form DS-160.

The last step will be Interview for US Visa. The applicant must appear at the embassy or consulate where they have scheduled their appointment. to bring Your passport, printed appointment confirmation, and DS-160 form sheet.

It is important to be consistent with all information entered on the DS-160 form as it will be used as the basis for questions. If the officer finds discrepancies, May be denied entry into the United States The result will be declared immediately after the end of the interview. If there is a positive response, it will be explained to the applicant How and when your visa will be issued to you.

