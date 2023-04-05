5 Keys to Disconnecting These Days (And Why It’s Necessary)

With more and more diagnoses Burnt Confirmed among the active population of our country, the need to separate the days in which we can do this is becoming more urgent. required Recharge the batteriesAnd Find enough energy To counter the work and mental load involved in our routine. It is the most logical and necessary, but it has become more complicated for us because excessive contact to which we are exposed. the technologywhich we usually blame it on lack of rest, is not responsible. What has become an essential tool in our lives, which facilitates many actions and makes our daily lives more comfortable, does not have a double face, rather it is excessive usage And even sometimes inappropriate.

to De-stress On days off, you start to realize that you have more in your hands than you think changes Burnt For efficient management of your time. Let’s start with the easy stuff: Make your days off a break For effective disconnection, you can put these tips into practice:

Separate digitally. Do a digital detox for all those platforms that connect you to work. Since it is very difficult for you to leave the Movingat least the access layer Burnt Your toil Turn off email notifications, mute your work WhatsApp group and put a warning message: I’m on vacation. Just the fact of writing “I won’t be available for the next few days” brings some relief, imagine what it would be like if you didn’t have any news from work for a few days. communicate with yourself. Forget everything that does not directly affect your well-being. If you are one of those who tend to prioritize any person or issue above your own, you have a lot of work to do. Starting today, ask yourself if everything you thought of doing would make you feel better or not, because you should be interested in what you really want. Take your time, there is no better way than taking time for yourself. Slow down the usual rhythms. According to the experts at TherapyChat, an online wake-up psychology platform, a nap, reading and, in general, a more leisurely lifestyle that takes us away from the hustle and bustle of work, will help us rest and unplug during the holidays. We suggest you take off your watch, deactivate alarms, and forget about rushing to live in the present moment. You’ll discover that nothing happens because you eat so little every day or how wonderful it is to sit and watch the sunset without thinking about the time. Put yourself in the present and practice a little Mindfulness. Communicate with others. Personality declines in relation to digital relationships. We talk to our loved ones on the phone more than in person. Obviously, this will not always be possible, but have you noticed how many people have their mobile phones in the hands of the same group (friends and family) during a meal? Mind you, it’s really eye-catching. Make an effort to turn days off into a way to treat people by looking at their face Leave your cell phone in your bag whenever you can. Make it a rule not to touch the screen except in exceptional cases during meals, in addition to being disrespectful to others when they are with you, it is also disrespectful to you to the extent that it does not allow you to be complete. You know how and what you eat. Plan fun activities and improvise. It seems like a contradiction, but what we encourage you to do is do things that aren’t normally part of your routine and then let yourself be. If you don’t know what to do when you don’t have attendance commitments, start scheduling creative activities you’ve always wanted to do but never found the time. Try to make them activities that do not give you access to work information. Furthermore, try to leave the laptop well stowed away as a declaration of your intentions.

