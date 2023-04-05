Museum of Natural Sciences: 93% complete and they plan to open in the second semester

Wednesday, April 5, 2023



Construction of the new Museum of Natural Sciences in the province continues at a steady pace. Within the civic hub and meters away from Belgrano station, the majestic museum could be finished by the end of June and this is already filling San Juan residents with anticipation.

And the Museum is a business that has made progress, in these cases, in excess of 90%. We practically have about 93%. The expected completion date is in the middle of the year, at the end of June,” the Director of the Works Department, Miguel Angel Toro, indicated The Province SJ newspaper.

In this scenario, the Minister of Culture of the Provincial Ministry of Tourism and Culture is already advancing the details of the scenario that will affect the ends of the various spaces. This will be crucial to determine the requirements required in the architectural spaces in their final phase and will also determine the opening date.

He commented, “It is the Ministry of Tourism and Culture that will provide precisely what content it will have and how it will be displayed. This will be determined by the text, which is what they are working on.”

The design morphology will be quite distinctive and atypical for the province. “Everything that is orthogonal prevails, they are figures that have to do with interlocking circles, which will be distinctive. The perception of spaces will be different, ”explained the Director of Business Administration.

In addition, he highlighted that the work has a design of plastic figures, very dynamic. Curves and voids that are cylinders connected to each other by connections where space flows predominate. Finishing materials include stone, and there will be places where exposed stone can be seen. It has aluminum joinery and glass surfaces and walls.

The building area is 5300 square meters covered. He commented, “There are parts on the ground floor and it has three floors.”