viral | The 10-year-old boy who caught an error in his science book | USA | United States | USA | stories

Liam Squires, a fifth-grade student at HM Pearson County Elementary School less than 50 miles west of Washington, D.C., United StateHe discovered an error in his scientific book. A minor under the age of ten noted that in his text ‘Explore the science around us Misclassify some rocks. It became her strange story diffuse on social networks.

on which page Show the rock cyclethe stickers have been changed to pictures of igneous rock and sedimentary rock.

“I reported it to Mrs. Porter and said, ‘I think I’ve found a bug.'”Liam said Focker Times. “By the time I found (the bug), it was the first time I had gone through the rock cycle. So, it was new to know that information.”It is to explain.

Hossam was right

When Liam first realizes the error, elementary school fifth grade teacher Serena Porter initially questions his method of teaching, believing that she has incorrectly taught the information to her students. But after another look at the textbook, I realized that Liam was right.

Elementary school fifth grader Liam Squires finds an error in his science book. (Photo: HM Pearson)

“My first instinct was, ‘Okay, shoot. I must have been doing this wrong.”Porter said. “Maybe I taught it wrong, because it’s definitely not a textbook mistake. I go back to the page where I found the rock course and say… Dude, I think you may have found a mistake.“.

Porter contacted Linda Correll, the school’s superintendent of science, health, and physical education education, to Confirm the error. Coryell contacted the book’s publisher, Five Ponds Press, to notify them of the error.

Thanks Liam

Press Publisher Team Send a handwritten message to Hossam Thank you for spotting the error and on “pay a lot of attention in class”. The letter was a surprise to both Porter and Liam.

“I wish it was more of a good job, a pat on the shoulder.”Liam said. “I didn’t expect this to be”.

Porter says that This isn’t the first time Liam has pointed out mistakes; He also corrected Porter several times in class.

“Hossam is amazing. He is easily one of my smartest students.”Porter said. “He is incredibly smart. It’s very touching. He sees something wrong or something isn’t right…and he’s happy to point it out.”.

In addition to the letter Liam is mentioned in the edit On March 3, “Three Great Things,” a YouTube video by Fauquier County Public Schools Superintendent David Geek. Jake tells three things he noticed at the Fauquier Schools over the course of the week in his videos. “Hats off, Liam. said Jake.