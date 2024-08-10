4 Tips From Google To Use Google Photos AI To Improve Your Photos

Google explains how to make the most of its four most useful editing tools: Magic Editor, Magic Eraser, Image Focus, and Blur.

All Google Photos users have, or will soon have, access to 4 features that were of limited use until just a few months ago. We’re talking about Magic eraserthe follower Approachingthe follower blur image And above all, the Magic Editor is available for free on Pixel and Samsung phones for a few weeks only. They’re very useful AI-based tools, but you should also do this. Learn how to use it to get the most out of it..

Google wants to help you master these features, so Gives you 4 basic tips To use artificial intelligence in Google Photos Through its official websiteThese are very simple recommendations that you can put into practice. So improve your images. And become an expert in editing with the Google app. The advice comes By Selina ChangSenior Product Manager at Google.

Working with multiple layers is successful.

The first piece of advice Selina Chang gives is: Take advantage of all the tools Available on Google Images. Shang says the best editing is achieved by stacking editing layers, either using the Magic Editor or using simpler functions, like adjusting brightness or hue.

So the idea Don’t limit yourself to just 3-4 jobs. that you know well, but take advantage of everything you have at your disposal. “Using the full range of tools available to me allows me to unleash the potential of all my images.”Shang adds.

Magic Eraser and Magic Editor work best in different situations.

When using Google Photos to edit photos, you should keep in mind that there are two different tools for deleting people and things. On the one hand, there are Magic eraser Which, according to Selina Chang, works best for him. Quick adjustments in not very large areas. From the image. For example, the magic eraser is very useful when you want to erase someone in the background of a beautiful landscape photo.

However, Shang believes that Magic Editor Eraser He is It is most useful when editing is more complex.. For example, when you want to remove an object that appears in the foreground. In these cases, Magic Editor’s generative AI will achieve better results.

Click on the items, use the brush, or circle them as desired.

When you enter the magical Google Photos editor, you will see that the application offers you 3 different ways to select the area that you want to edit. You can simply Touch with your finger, make a circle or brush with the brush. To select the area of ​​interest. However, according to Selina Shang, the usefulness of these tools depends on the type of object you want to select.

For example, if you want to select a well-defined object in the image, such as a bottle, you can easily do so with just a touch of your finger. However, if the edges of the object are less defined, such as tree leaves, it will be more comfortable to use a brush or circle. Of course, You can always zoom in. To see the details more clearly.

Adjust the intensity of the effects as you like.

Google’s AI-powered tools are very useful for users, but perhaps Apply some effects very intensively.For example, the focus function might result in an image that is artificial or less artistic than you would like. That’s no problem, because these tools come with Intensity control Which you can adjust as you like.

