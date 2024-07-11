360 degree video of the human wave that embraced Maria Corina Machado and Edmundo Gonzalez in Barcelona

Various photos circulated on social media on Wednesday showed the huge wave of humanity that embraced democratic leader Maria Corina Machado and unionist candidate Edmundo Gonzalez in Barcelona, ​​Anzoategui state.

lapatilla.com

González and Machado brought joy to the people of eastern Venezuela, who are as hopeful as anyone else for political and peaceful change by exercising their right to vote in the presidential election on Sunday, July 28.

There were thousands who came on time to the wide and long Barcelona-Puerto la Cruz avenue, surrounded by a popular commotion such as had never been seen before.

Although the Chavista authorities early on imposed various roadblocks on the main streets, Anzoateguenses came from all corners to overcome the obstacles and say they were present in the unity campaign.

Hours earlier, neighbors had greeted Machado warmly and waited for her on the side of the road in Perito and other areas.

For his part, Gonzalez had a meal so as not to dine in the entity’s restaurants, which would likely later be unjustly closed by the Senat, as had happened before.

Here are videos that leave no doubt about Anzoátegui’s massive support for the democratic cause: