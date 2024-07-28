July 29, 2024

3 Basic Rules for Packing Your Bag and Traveling Light, According to Experts in Order

Zera Pearson July 28, 2024 2 min read

Travel It is one of the favorite activities of anyone, to pack The least fun part, especially when you have to pack clothes and things for more than a week. However, travel experts have shared some of them Tips for traveling light Without having to give up anything or pay extra for expensive airline policies.

3 Rules for Packing a Light Handbag and Not Paying for Extra Baggage

Strategic clothing selection for the trip

Alicia Iglesiasa professional organizer, shares this one of the essential aspects of Pack a light handbag. It is choosing clothes that will shape the luggage properly.

Iglesias suggests making the decision. Wear clothes in neutral colors, easy to combine, and made of light fabrics.As an experienced traveler, she says she usually follows the seven-day rule, which is to bring “seven pieces of underwear, seven shirts, two dresses, and five pants (three long and two short).”

Credits: Simonker – iStock

Choose folding technique

There are many experts in organized Those who suggest packing your bags by rolling your clothes, including Alicia Iglesias, are one of them. The fastest ways to store clothes in bags.

Vanessa the naughtyThe organization coach suggests folding clothes very little, “stretching them a lot, folding them as little as possible” and using bags to organize clothes.

Credits: Tham KC – iStock

Start organizing your bag a week before the trip.

Hetha Balibu, author of the book How to pack recommend Start packing your bags a week before you leave on your trip.Because by packing your bags in a planned way, you avoid falling into the “I think I forgot something” syndrome; he also suggests placing heavy items at the base of the device. suitcase.

