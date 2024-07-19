21-year-old Cuban from Houston signs with Seattle

The international signing season is halfway over, and another Cuban player has just agreed to a deal with the organization. Seattle Marinersaccording to the page Macorisanos in the Little League 056from Facebook.

Cuban contract Fernando Silveira Tamayo It happens at the age of 21, after he was released from prison. Houston Astros.

Specifically on July 19, 2022, the Cuban prospect signed with Siderales for a bonus of $17,500According to figures from Spotracfor DSL is Orange.

And almost a year later, on June 4, 2023, Houston Astros Designated pitcher Fernando Silveira for DSL Astros BlueBut he only lasted two months in this team.

During that time he appeared in three games, one as a starter, totaling 4.1 innings, allowing five hits, scoring three runs (two earned), and leaving an ERA of 4.15 and a WHIP of 1.62.

In addition, he won a catch, walked two and struck out one opponent in that time.

Now, once again a year later, the Cuban prospect has had a chance with the organization. Seattle Mariners.

It was a journalist. Francis Romero Who confirmed the information about the Cuban possibility through his Twitter account/X.

Silveira Tamayo, a left-handed pitcher who throws the ball at about 95 mph, becomes the 22nd Cuban to sign a contract in the current 2024 signing period.

There are no known figures yet on the deal reached with the Mariners, but it is possible to speculate that it is close to or even higher than what was previously agreed upon.

