2024 Olympic Games: All events from August 10

Mexico ended the penultimate day of action at Paris 2024 out of medals

The activity continues on Saturday, August 10th at Paris 2024 Olympic GamesAs athletics enters its final stage, one of the main events will be the marathon, as it will make Paris pulsate with the best runners in the world.

On the Mexican side, there will be three medal events. In women’s golf, Maria Fassi and Gaby Lopez will compete in this event.

Meanwhile, the men’s modern pentathlon will also award medals and will be Emiliano Hernandez Who can fight for Olympic glory. And finally artistic swimming with Nuria Diosdado and Joanna Jimenez The duo will also be rewarded with a free routine.

What time does Brazil vs USA play?

The match will be for the gold medal in women’s soccer, and will take place at 9:00 a.m., Central Mexican Time, at the Parque de los Principes. The favorites are the Americans, but the Brazilians, who also have great momentum, cannot be ruled out. MartinThe star who will retire after the mentioned match.

When is the diving semi-final?

Randall Wheelers and Kevin Berlin They will compete in the individual 10m platform semifinal. In Willars’ case, he took the 13th turn, while Berlin will finish eighth in the standings. In the test, the top 12 finishers qualify for the final. The event will start at 2:00 a.m. Central Mexican Time.

What time does Emiliano Hernandez compete in the pentathlon final?

Mexican Standard Bearer, Pentagram Player Emiliano Hernandez The final of this event will be held at 09:30 AM Central Mexican Time. He has a good chance of winning the medal once he finishes the semi-final in third place.

When did Carlos Sansoris first appear?

Carlos Sansoris It will first appear in Taekwondo In the round of 16 in the +80kg category. The Mexican is one of the favorites and will face Paivo Junuario from Guinea-Bissau. The match between them will be at 02:59 Central Mexican Time. If he advances, he will compete at 07:32 against the winner of the fight between Nikita Rafalovich and Arian Salimi.

Which Mexicans will be active?

Ladies Golf Round 4

• Gaby Lopez and Maria Fasi

Gaby Lopez She finished tied for 29th, two strokes over par; Maria Al-Fassi He finished 58th, 21 strokes over par.

The gold medal went to Lydia Ko of New Zealand (-10), followed by Germany’s Esther Henselt (-8), and the bronze went to China’s Xiu Jeanette Lin (-7).

Modern Pentathlon (Semi-Final A) Women

• Mayan Oliver

The Mexican quintet was eliminated in the semi-final A after finishing 11th with 1386 points.

Diving (Men’s 10m Platform Individual Semi-Final)

• Randall Wheelers and Kevin Berlin

They advanced to the Specialty Final where they were ranked 7th and 8th respectively.

Taekwondo (Classification)

• Carlos Sansoris

He advanced to the quarter-finals after easily defeating Bissau’s Junuario Gomes 0-2 with a score of 1-8 and 1-7 in two rounds.

Rowing (Sprint – 500m Single Kayak Semi-Final)

• Karina Alanis and Beatriz Briones

Karina Alanis finished eighth in the fourth semi-final in the K1-500m and missed one of the finals.

Beatriz Briones advanced to the C final, clocking 1:54.53 and finishing 21st in the event.

wrestling

• Austin Gomez

The Mexican wrestler bid farewell to the Paris 2024 Olympics in the first round of freestyle swimming, after losing to Azerbaijani Haji Aliyev 0-7.

Modern Pentathlon (Women’s Semi-Final B)

• Mariana Arceo

• Event start time: 5:30 (CDMX)

Modern Pentathlon (Men’s Final)

• Emiliano Hernandez

• Event start time: 9:30 AM (CDMX)

Artistic swimming

• Joanna Jimenez and Nuria Diosdado

• Event start time: 11:30 AM (CDMX)