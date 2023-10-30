October 30, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

$15,000 a month jobs are offered in the western United States

$15,000 a month jobs are offered in the western United States

Winston Hale October 30, 2023 2 min read

Impressive job opportunities are being created these days in the American Far West. The state of California currently has juicy paying jobs ranging from $4,000.00 USD to $15,000.00 USD. Job opportunities are vast if we take into account the attractions of that state of the country for various aspects. One of them is the pleasant climate.Jobs can be part-time or full-time, remote or hybrid. Many sectors like defense, technology, energy etc. have profiles that are in high demand. We tell you what some of these jobs are, according to specialty site CalCareers.

Available locations

Compliance Analyst is one of the most in-demand industries. Employees must work in Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties in California. The idea is that you work for the San Francisco Bay Area Conservation and Development Authority.

Salaries range from $6,387.00 USD dollars per month to $7,999.00 USD. An added attraction is that this work can be done remotely.

Another variation is the IT specialist position. It is for Sacramento County and works in the technology sector. Salary ranges from $5,960.00 USD to $9,643.00 USD. You still have until November 3 to submit your application.

Information Technology Associate is one of the jobs offered in California. The salary in this case is between $4,516.00 USD and $7,998.00 USD. It must be employed by the privacy protection agency of the company providing it.

If you are a lawyer, here is a great option. You will work in the Sacramento County, Office of Energy Infrastructure Protection. Salary up to $14,954.00 USD.

See also  Trump says he is "angry" and "very committed" to his White House bid

Finally, there are Public Services Regulatory Inspector posts. It is to work for the Office of Energy Infrastructure Protection. It offers a salary ranging from $8,814.00 USD to $11,031.00 USD per month.


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

US Mail announces changes for later this year

October 30, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

Crossings on bridges, almost at pre-pandemic levels

October 29, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

Dates and amounts for each state

October 29, 2023 Winston Hale

You may have missed

3 min read

Migrants on the southern border want to travel to Acapulco to work in reconstruction

October 30, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

$15,000 a month jobs are offered in the western United States

October 30, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

Uber is betting on electric cars in Miami

October 30, 2023 Zera Pearson
7 min read

Horoscopes for today, October 30, 2023, for all zodiac signs

October 30, 2023 Lane Skeldon