$15,000 a month jobs are offered in the western United States

Impressive job opportunities are being created these days in the American Far West. The state of California currently has juicy paying jobs ranging from $4,000.00 USD to $15,000.00 USD. Job opportunities are vast if we take into account the attractions of that state of the country for various aspects. One of them is the pleasant climate.Jobs can be part-time or full-time, remote or hybrid. Many sectors like defense, technology, energy etc. have profiles that are in high demand. We tell you what some of these jobs are, according to specialty site CalCareers.

Available locations

Compliance Analyst is one of the most in-demand industries. Employees must work in Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties in California. The idea is that you work for the San Francisco Bay Area Conservation and Development Authority.

Salaries range from $6,387.00 USD dollars per month to $7,999.00 USD. An added attraction is that this work can be done remotely.

Another variation is the IT specialist position. It is for Sacramento County and works in the technology sector. Salary ranges from $5,960.00 USD to $9,643.00 USD. You still have until November 3 to submit your application.

Information Technology Associate is one of the jobs offered in California. The salary in this case is between $4,516.00 USD and $7,998.00 USD. It must be employed by the privacy protection agency of the company providing it.

If you are a lawyer, here is a great option. You will work in the Sacramento County, Office of Energy Infrastructure Protection. Salary up to $14,954.00 USD.

Finally, there are Public Services Regulatory Inspector posts. It is to work for the Office of Energy Infrastructure Protection. It offers a salary ranging from $8,814.00 USD to $11,031.00 USD per month.