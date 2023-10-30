US Mail announces changes for later this year

Users of the United States Postal Service (USPS) will experience some changes in the coming months. Planned changes include new tools, different fees and the creation of updated stamps. This federal agency works for the Delivery for America (DFA) program. For this reason, an innovative digital tool will be provided to North Americans who use the mail during Christmas.

This virtual application, called the USPS Holiday Newsroom, allows Americans to communicate in real time. This way, the steps to be followed are simple and this way the deliveries are done quickly during the holidays.

With Internet-enabled devices, the USPS reports, people can see the lowest prices, review shipments and get recommendations from experts. The platform will have various options to respond to the concerns of the citizens during the celebrations.

Another piece of good news from the USPS is that families will not be charged additional taxes on the amount of these rest days. Next Christmas, this distributor is expected to be the cheapest in the country.

The US Post Office will raise prices by 2024

Analysts think they should expect an increase in USPS prices this winter because the surcharge won’t be paid. A few days ago, the Post Office had notified the Postal Regulatory Commission (PRC) that different tariffs had been proposed for 2024 operations.

The rate change in postal services is expected to take place on January 21 next year. The increased value of the amounts should be more than 2%.

Postmaster General Louis Dejoy explained that the attractive stamps will be designed in 2024. These will be dedicated to the Year of the Dragon, the Underground Railroad and pinback buttons. Postage stamps will also be issued to commemorate the late Judge Constance Baker Motley and author Saul Bellow.