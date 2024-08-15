11-year-old boy arrested: Alert for 222% increase in robberies in New York’s Central Park

An 11-year-old boy is arrested as a suspect in a robbery in Central Park, a New York oasis where crime has increased by 222%. This yearAccording to NYPD statistics.

NYPD officials said yesterday that the boy is part of a migrant group that police say is responsible for an increase in robberies in the park.

As of August 4, police have tallied 29 robberies this year, compared to 9 at this time last year. Crime has also increased in Central Park This year, from 5 this time in 2023 to 10 so far this year.

John Sell, chief of the New York Police Department’s patrol division, said that the increase in crime “Theft of Migrants. “That’s what we’re fighting for,” he told a press conference last night. “We believe (immigrants) are responsible for most of them, if not all of them.”

He said the thieves travel in groups of 2 to 12 people and operate between 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. on both sides of the park between 59th and 65th streets. Daily News.

The NYPD said it is working to reduce crime in the city’s largest green space Police on horseback, on bicycles, in cars and on foot Patrol the park’s 843 acres and Drones to attack the problem From the sky, it’s 7th Ave. and will operate from a new command post established on Central Park South. “We will come out in full force” Cell said, acknowledging that the trees make nighttime patrols difficult.

On Tuesday, the Mayor Eric Adams He said the NYPD “could do a better job using drones” to monitor Central Park “from the sky.” “We’re looking at a new technology that I think is going to help us. In all of our parks in general, especially in Central Park, with the large number of people coming in, people need to feel safe. If something happens in Central Park, it becomes a huge international story…we know it. And the (NYPD) Commissioner responds accordingly.

The 11-year-old boy was detained outside the Roosevelt Hotel around 10pm on Tuesday. East of Midtown, it is home to Migrant familiesOfficials said. He and a 17-year-old also allegedly stole an iPhone from a passenger on the 7 train in Queens. Police found the phone at the Roosevelt Hotel.

When they searched the boy’s bags, they found a phone and credit cards that had recently been stolen in Central Park. Police sources said. Police said they also have video of the boy using credit cards to make purchases at several Midtown stores.

“It was a knife-point robbery.” A police source said. “An 11-year-old boy. Unbelievable.” Two men in their 20s were attacked inside the park while walking on West Drive near 62nd St. Tuesday night at 10:45 p.m., after being taken into juvenile custody.