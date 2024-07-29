July 29, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

10 Tricks to Use Google Maps Like a Pro

10 Tricks to Use Google Maps Like a Pro

Zera Pearson July 29, 2024 3 min read
Google Maps is available on the Play Store and App Store. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Google Maps is Google’s mapping platform. Which offers a variety of functions to facilitate getting around the city.

Available both as an app in Google Play Store and App Store As with its website, Google Maps includes useful tools such as choosing routes to save fuel, consulting bus departure times, and the option to download maps for offline viewing, among others. Here are 10 Google Maps features that will improve your usage:

In some countries, Google Maps users have the option to choose a car route that uses the least amount of fuel. To access this configuration, simply select the origin and destination of the trip. Then you have to choose the “By car” option, go to the route settings and select “Prioritize fuel-efficient routes.”

Google Maps shows all nearby gas stations. (Google Maps)

By entering the term “gas stations” into the Google Maps search engine, the platform will display all relevant points near the user. In some regions, such as Spain, it also shows average fuel prices.

When you select a car route, Google displays a bottom bar with route information. In some countries, there is a P symbol that indicates nearby parking spaces.

Sometimes you forget the exact spot where you parked your car. Google Maps has a special function for these steps. Once you reach your destination, you have to go to the app, tap on the blue dot of your location and select “Save parking”.

To save the parking area, you must select the blue location point. (Google Maps)

For people using public transportation, Google has the option to display departure times based on their chosen location.

See also  Elon Musk says he doesn't want Twitter to become a 'borderless hell'

All you have to do is enter your destination, select “Directions” and go to “Public Transport”. The app displays different routes that can work with departure times.

If a collision, closed path or unmarked construction site is observed on the map during the trip, it is possible to notify these events so that other users are aware of them and are not affected during their trip.

To do this, simply press the “+” symbol on the right side of the navigation screen and select the type of incident from the available options.

Google Maps displays bus departure times on the route selected by the user. (Google Maps)

Google Maps also allows users to create their own map through the Google My Maps platform.

Once you enter this site, you should select “Create a new map” and then add places.

Whether for security reasons or by simple choice, users also have the option to share their exact or real-time location with their email contacts, Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, X, among other platforms.

Simply tap on the blue dot on your location, choose “Share Location,” configure the time settings, and select the contact.

In Google My Maps, users can create their own maps. (Google Maps)

Downloading maps is a useful function when you don’t know if your destination has a signal. To download a map, you need to select the destination, go to “More” and select “Download offline map”.

Sometimes the name of a particular restaurant or establishment is forgotten. In these cases, the user has to go to Saved, go to Explore Routes, choose the date and search for the places visited on that day.

See also  The 7 companies with the largest oil reserves in the world

To create a list in Google Maps, go to “Saved” and select “New List”. At this point, you need to add a name and description. Then you need to add places.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

These Bank of America Branches in California Will Close Next Month (+List)
2 min read

These Bank of America Branches in California Will Close Next Month (+List)

July 29, 2024 Zera Pearson
3 Basic Rules for Packing Your Bag and Traveling Light, According to Experts in Order
2 min read

3 Basic Rules for Packing Your Bag and Traveling Light, According to Experts in Order

July 28, 2024 Zera Pearson
US banks boost reserves ahead of looming debt crisis
2 min read

US banks boost reserves ahead of looming debt crisis

July 28, 2024 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

Results and medals for July 29
2 min read

Results and medals for July 29

July 29, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
Everything you need to know about the meteor showers that will cross the sky at the same time
3 min read

Everything you need to know about the meteor showers that will cross the sky at the same time

July 29, 2024 Roger Rehbein
Governments demand transparency in Venezuela vote count | Momento.net
2 min read

Governments demand transparency in Venezuela vote count | Momento.net

July 29, 2024 Phyllis Ward
10 Tricks to Use Google Maps Like a Pro
3 min read

10 Tricks to Use Google Maps Like a Pro

July 29, 2024 Zera Pearson