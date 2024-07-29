10 Tricks to Use Google Maps Like a Pro

Google Maps is available on the Play Store and App Store. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Google Maps is Google’s mapping platform. Which offers a variety of functions to facilitate getting around the city.

Available both as an app in Google Play Store and App Store As with its website, Google Maps includes useful tools such as choosing routes to save fuel, consulting bus departure times, and the option to download maps for offline viewing, among others. Here are 10 Google Maps features that will improve your usage:

In some countries, Google Maps users have the option to choose a car route that uses the least amount of fuel. To access this configuration, simply select the origin and destination of the trip. Then you have to choose the “By car” option, go to the route settings and select “Prioritize fuel-efficient routes.”

Google Maps shows all nearby gas stations. (Google Maps)

By entering the term “gas stations” into the Google Maps search engine, the platform will display all relevant points near the user. In some regions, such as Spain, it also shows average fuel prices.

When you select a car route, Google displays a bottom bar with route information. In some countries, there is a P symbol that indicates nearby parking spaces.

Sometimes you forget the exact spot where you parked your car. Google Maps has a special function for these steps. Once you reach your destination, you have to go to the app, tap on the blue dot of your location and select “Save parking”.

To save the parking area, you must select the blue location point. (Google Maps)

For people using public transportation, Google has the option to display departure times based on their chosen location.

All you have to do is enter your destination, select “Directions” and go to “Public Transport”. The app displays different routes that can work with departure times.

If a collision, closed path or unmarked construction site is observed on the map during the trip, it is possible to notify these events so that other users are aware of them and are not affected during their trip.

To do this, simply press the “+” symbol on the right side of the navigation screen and select the type of incident from the available options.

Google Maps displays bus departure times on the route selected by the user. (Google Maps)

Google Maps also allows users to create their own map through the Google My Maps platform.

Once you enter this site, you should select “Create a new map” and then add places.

Whether for security reasons or by simple choice, users also have the option to share their exact or real-time location with their email contacts, Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, X, among other platforms.

Simply tap on the blue dot on your location, choose “Share Location,” configure the time settings, and select the contact.

In Google My Maps, users can create their own maps. (Google Maps)

Downloading maps is a useful function when you don’t know if your destination has a signal. To download a map, you need to select the destination, go to “More” and select “Download offline map”.

Sometimes the name of a particular restaurant or establishment is forgotten. In these cases, the user has to go to Saved, go to Explore Routes, choose the date and search for the places visited on that day.

To create a list in Google Maps, go to “Saved” and select “New List”. At this point, you need to add a name and description. Then you need to add places.