🔊 Granma Medical Sciences will host nearly 2,500 new admissions (+ audio)

Although initially, with 2,495 young people in the first year at the Manzanillo and Bayamo faculties, the University of Medical Sciences of Granma will set records in enrolling newcomers in almost two and a half decades.

The number of newcomers the group has not seen since 2000, the calendar year in which they began the generalization process to extend higher education to 13 municipalities of Granma province, said science professor Guillermo Salgado Slema, vice-rector general of the university.

Salgado Slema explained that of the 2,495 students who began the journey through medical sciences in Granma, approximately 1,300 belong to the professions granted to higher education with seven profiles and 1,207 to the seven paths of higher secondary technical training and two to technical education.

As it approaches its 42nd anniversary next December, the Granma Academy of Medicine confirms, in this way, its commitment to training a greater number of professionals in the public health sector in this eastern province with high professional, ethical and human preparation and support.

The 2024-2025 academic year at UCMG will also retain the good news of the possible accreditation of three technological positions (for the first time in the eastern region of Cuba) and the specialty of surgery.