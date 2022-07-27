Yvonne Montero becomes the first finalist on “The House of the Famous”

I wrote in Famous People The
Yvonne Montero He became the first runner-up for the second season of Famous House. This afternoon, through a dynamic that Alicia Machado took out of the program’s forum, the actress was chosen who will go straight to the final, news that surprised many viewers.
Through a game, the celebrities had to find the precious golden ticket inside some cardboard boxes, which indicates their immunity in the rest of the nominations, and thus the possibility of She aspires to win the grand prize of $200,000.
After finding the big golden ticketAnd the Yvonne Montero Celebrating the achievement, after several weeks of stress, she was in front of her teammates to be her next.
Keep going Tony CostaLaura Pozzo, Salvador Zarboni, Daniela Navarro and Nacho Cassano Who will have to face each other in the next qualifiers towards the final.
Through social networking sites, the program’s followers celebrated Yvonne Montero’s pass to the final: “You deservedly,” “Yvonne deserved it,”Support, Yvonne is the first finalist.”We’ll make her win, we’ll make her win“The Winner of Ivonne”, “How did you enjoy everyone’s face! Karma exists!Some comments were.
Watch here the moment Yvonne Montero was announced as the first Celebrity House finalist:
