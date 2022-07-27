Yailin, the hottest Anuel AA wife, shows off her new haircut and turns up the heat in a micro bikini

Dominican singer Yailin, the most popularAnd the It is distinguished by its extravagance in the network, as it gathers more than five and a half million followers from all over the world. She is not separated from her husband Anuel AA But he also has time for his photographic productions.

Currently, Yailin most popular She shocked her huge fan base by posting a series of photos in which she was just wearing a colorful microbikini in shades of pink, black and blue while showing off a good silhouette as a result of her perseverance in physical exercise and good nutrition.

wife Anuel AA Combine this mini bikini that reveals her tattoos with white sneakers with red detailing and an adorable glitter necklace and also Yailin, the most widespread, Bob’s haircut for the first time. She has short, chin-length, straight, jet black hair.

Yailin, the most popular He accompanied the two images that quickly reverberated on the net with only two emojis, one of the devil and the other of the hand pointing at a somewhat obscene sign. Immediately lovers wife Anuel AA They responded to the post with thousands of likes and hundreds of comments praising her beauty and congratulating her on her new look.

In the previous minutes Yilin He shared pictures from the bathroom on his Instagram stories and started heating up the network to later share these pictures which also appear to have been taken from inside the luxury apartment he shares in Miami. Anuel AA A long time ago.