Yailín, Most Popular Anuel AA mentions what he’ll miss from her when they’re not together

Yailin, the most popular And the rapper and Dominican singer showed in a video one of her talents in Instagramwhich is for sure Anuel AA Much appreciate. The Dominican dumbo artist signed with “Akino Mundial Music” in 2019 and in August 2020, she released “Quien Me Atraca A Mi Remix” with Haraca Kiko under Gatty Music. In December 2020, he released the song “Yo No Me Voy Acostar” with Tokischa and La Perversa.

The Dominican quickly gained popularity on TikTok in 2021 after releasing the hit single “Chivirika” with El Villano RD until April 2022, Yailin, the most popular He started his first concert tour in the United States. The singer is married Anuel AAwho publicly confirmed their relationship through a post released on Instagram In January 2022.

Anuel AA, is a Puerto Rican rapper, singer, and songwriter considered a pioneer of the Latin trap movement, whose lyrics address crime and urban life in Puerto Rico. Husband Yailin, the most popular He began recording music at the age of 14 and began posting it online four years later in 2010, before eventually signing with the Latin division of American rapper Rick Ross’s Maybach music group.

In 2016, his success in the same year was suspended due to a 30-month prison sentence for illegal possession of firearms in Puerto Rico. Anuel AA He recorded his first album entirely while in prison, during which time his genre of music grew. Husband Yailin, the most popular He released his debut album “Real hasta la muerte” on the day of his release from prison and over the next six months, he appeared on “Billboard Hot Latin Songs”, cementing his place as one of the top Latin artists.

newly Yailin, the most popular Share a video in their stories about Instagram Where she shows off her character in tight pink leggings with a white blouse. wife Anuel AA He danced with the movement of his hips to the beat of the music and won the hearts of his followers, demonstrating one of the skills that helped him conquer the hearts of his followers. Anuel.