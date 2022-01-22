Yailin La Más Viral, Anuel AA’s new girlfriend: who is she and Instagram photos | age | Biography | Carol J | celebrity | nnda nnlt | Fame

As far as it seemed to be a relationship Annual AA s Carol J It was very solid and everything is going smoothly with dedication to social networks And musical successes together, it was all over last year, but the 29-year-old’s Puerto Rican heartthrob didn’t take long to find someone to make him happy.

For several weeks there has been speculation of a love affair between the rapper and Yailin most popular،, which was already going to be made official by both artists with a strange post on the Instagram she has.

Namely, the young woman, who recently had surgery, shared a touching video of a surprise she received during her recovery, which included several teddy bears. Although the identity of the author of the gifts has not been revealed, Annual AA He wrote a comment that would confirm the emotional union between the two.

“Without words. Thank you for making me happy in such a short time EMMAAA”In the video description, was what Yaelin wrote, while Anuel AA commented: “My. More mine than yours.”.

Who is YAILIN Most Popular?

Your real name Georgina Guillermo Diaz She is a singer and dancer from the Dominican Republic who is well known in her country, but now she is starting to gain more international fame through her association with Anuel AA, an artist who is already established in different parts of Latin America and the United States.

He is 20 years old, and according to some media reports in his country, he considered studying medicine, but finally decided to have a career related to music. For example, it has themes like “Milk Tank” and “Leather”.

Although he only has 3 videos uploaded to his YouTube channel, he has already done many collaborations with other Dominican singers, with whom he made a name on the local scene in his home country.

The singer on her Instagram account has more than 1 million followers, the number of her followers increased recently after uploading some stories with Anuel AA.

Until a few days ago, there were 700,000 people who followed her on the said social platform.

YAILIN Most Popular Instagram Pics

KAROL GY ANUEL AA

After three years of relationship, in which he conquered the hearts of many fans with their love story, Karol G and Anuel AA announced on their social networks that they have ended and that they will continue to focus on their singing career.

After some time, Anuel AA decided to delete his Instagram posts with the Colombian and now there will be a new opportunity in love with Yailin La Más Viral.

