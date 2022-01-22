After posting an intimate video with Edwin Caz, a lover reveals himself and reveals who threatened to kill her

Mexico City. – a few months ago, Edwin Kazvocalist fixed group, it was a trend in social networks because a fan uploaded a video in which she indicated that she had spent a night with him, and it was immediately said that he was unfaithful to his wife.

Related news

Click here and find out more information about the Puro Show on the Google News page

In the clip you can see the singer sleeping in bed while his girlfriend is shooting a video of him. Then the girl indicates that this clip is several years old. Then, Eduin uploaded a video to his Instagram explaining that it was him but presumably years ago, he also said that his partner knew about it.

yesterday, Stephanie Hernandez, who is the alleged lover, gave an interview to windows Where she talked about this and said that the singer did not threaten her, but her fans attacked her and even threatened to kill her.

I was afraid to leave the house. They told me they would kill me if they saw me. It was not my intention.”

He also noted that Qaz’s wife asked him to download the clip, but she did not respond to it to prevent everything from getting worse. The young woman noted that their meeting was several years ago and that members of the Grupo Firme began following her, then they invited her to a party and she met him there.