WWE SmackDown Report 4/12 – WWE Raw, Smackdown, NXT, AEW News and Results – PRWrestling

Results from Friday night.

We look at the three Cross Rhodes and counting who brought us a new champion in the main event of WrestleMania XL. Specifically, Cody Rhodes was the first to appear on stage in front of the SmackDown audience. The new owner of the Undisputed WWE Championship recalls being interrupted by The Rock while celebrating on RAW, and quotes his wife as saying his rival “thought it was open mic night.” Remember, he's ready to take on The Peoples Champ whenever he wants, but his first defense at Backlash will go to the winner of the mini-tournament starting tonight. He wishes the six candidates success, and leaves the audience with a few words: “My name is Cody Rhodes, and I challenge you to try to unseat me.”









Los Angeles Knight defeats Santos Escobar and Bobby Lashley and advances to the fight to become an undisputed Universal Championship contender.

The dynasty enters the ring. Paul Heyman confirms that, by order of the Tribal Leader, they will blame no one for their WrestleMania XL defeat. Remember, it was Cody Rhodes' fault last year for not being ready to face the Solo Punch, but this year Seth Rollins told the truth by promising that he would be his “shield”, and used their feud to get the better of Roman Reigns. Only Sekoa interrupts and remembers that the consequences of defeat require changes. He slowly hugs his brother and carefully steps away. Tama Tonga emerges from the crowd to ambush Jimmy Uso! Solo accompanies the former NJPW wrestler on the attack, destroying the line of communication between Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns.

Bronbreaker defeated Cameron Grimes

Bayley makes a strong entrance with the WWE Undisputed Women's Championship. She explained that it was the first WrestleMania tournament in which she had won gold, and promised to use it as a representation of “the best crew of women that she's on.” She thanks the audience who accompanied her in the best and worst moments, and is excited about the new stage that awaits her. Tiffany Stratton interrupted, explaining that she would accept her open challenge even before it was announced. Bayley confirms that she has other plans, and that Naomi is the one who enters the ring. Sensing Stratton's disrespect, The Glow decides to change his target and issues a challenge to Tiffy.

Naomi defeated Tiffany Stratton to compete for the Women's Championship.

Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair defeated Chelsea Green and Piper Niven









AJ Styles defeats Rey Mysterio and Kevin Owens and advances to the fight to become an undisputed World Championship contender. Styles vs. Knight will be next week.