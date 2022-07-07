With the baking soda treatment you will have shiny floors

A powerful cleaning mixture is vinegar and baking soda, because their ingredients are special for removing stains without damaging surfaces and without the need to purchase solvents or chemicals that harm your pocket or your health.

One of the surfaces that you can deeply clean is the floors of different rooms in your home, as it removes grease and dust stains, and it is also a natural disinfectant that you can apply in your weekly routine, without fear of damaging surfaces. . Here we tell you how to prepare this remedy using baking soda and vinegar without spending a fortune.

How do you make a baking soda and vinegar treatment for your floors?

If you want your home floors to be spotless and clean, just follow the procedure, using the following ingredients or things:

a cup of baking soda

Half a liter of white vinegar

Bucket

Water

cleaning cloth

Procedure to clean your floors with this treatment

You will fill the bucket with a third of water, a cup of baking soda, and a pint of vinegar.

Stir until you get a homogeneous mixture.

Using the rag, you will dampen it in the mixture and pass it where there are spots on the floor that you want to clean.

You can use a rag to clean the floors or put the mixture in a spray bottle and spread it on the toughest stains to remove.

Then using a mop to remove excess dirt or the rest of the mixture, you can give it as many passes as possible, leaving the floors clean.

Finally, you can give it back to the aromatic cleaning liquid to leave a more pleasant scent or leave it that way depending on your preference. You can use this remedy on a daily basis if you like because the mixture does not damage the surfaces of your home.

