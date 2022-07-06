Holcim opens its second cement plant and a new corporate image

In response to the vision of leadership in innovative and sustainable solutions, the cement giant presents its new corporate identity along with the opening of the Maya plant in Mittapan. These actions are a reflection of Holcim’s enduring transformation while furthering its goal of making cities greener and infrastructure smarter to improve the quality of life for people around the world.

During the opening ceremony, there were dignitaries such as the Vice President of El Salvador, Felix Olloa and Oliver Oswald, President of the Holcim Latam District. Photography by Denis Argueta.



investment

$11.6 million is the amount that was used to build the Maya factory in Mitapan. With this investment, Holcim will increase the production of clinker, the raw material for cement, to 450,000 tons,” Gallardo added. Thanks to the new plant, Holcim will go from producing 1.2 million tons of cement annually to 1.9 million, which is an additional 700 thousand tons.

These types of investments have propelled the company to continue achieving international recognition, such as its recent certification from the Great Place to Work Institute.



Sustainability

The plant contains control sensors that allow operations, raw materials, and plant operation to be monitored remotely from the El Ronco plant. These elements along with their saving technology prioritize cement quality and environmental care. These actions respond to sustainability, which is the mainstay of Holcim’s strategies to become Net Zero (with net zero emissions) in the near future.

Holcim El Salvador currently provides direct employment to more than 500 people. Thanks to the plant, 42 additional direct and 100 indirect posts were created. Photography by Denis Argueta.



progress for all

In addition to the environmental aspects, Holcim also considers the social aspects. That is why it stands out as the first company in the construction sector in El Salvador that adheres to the principles of women’s empowerment. As an example of this discrimination in the new jobs at the Maya factory, it was determined that most of the operational positions were filled by women.

Continuing the process of permanent transformation, next year Holcim will operate a photovoltaic park in alliance with AES in Mittapan. This would allow 21% of the company’s energy consumption to be based on a renewable source. Photography by Denis Argueta.

