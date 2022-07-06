Holcim opens its second cement plant and a new corporate image

In response to the vision of leadership in innovative and sustainable solutions, the cement giant presents its new corporate identity along with the opening of the Maya plant in Mittapan. These actions are a reflection of Holcim’s enduring transformation while furthering its goal of making cities greener and infrastructure smarter to improve the quality of life for people around the world.
investment
$11.6 million is the amount that was used to build the Maya factory in Mitapan. With this investment, Holcim will increase the production of clinker, the raw material for cement, to 450,000 tons,” Gallardo added. Thanks to the new plant, Holcim will go from producing 1.2 million tons of cement annually to 1.9 million, which is an additional 700 thousand tons.
Sustainability
The plant contains control sensors that allow operations, raw materials, and plant operation to be monitored remotely from the El Ronco plant. These elements along with their saving technology prioritize cement quality and environmental care. These actions respond to sustainability, which is the mainstay of Holcim’s strategies to become Net Zero (with net zero emissions) in the near future.
progress for all
In addition to the environmental aspects, Holcim also considers the social aspects. That is why it stands out as the first company in the construction sector in El Salvador that adheres to the principles of women’s empowerment. As an example of this discrimination in the new jobs at the Maya factory, it was determined that most of the operational positions were filled by women.
knowledgeable general
Better decide.
This is the reason for reporting
country service.
Citizen support WHO
They believe in democracy
We will make a country.
We have been in the field of journalism for 107 years. Now, as in other periods of El Salvador’s history, the press is essential to strengthening public opinion.
Become a member and enjoy exclusive benefits
Become a member now
“Social media evangelist. Student. Reader. Troublemaker. Typical introvert.”
More Stories
Software reduces over 80 forms of fraud
They seek to turn Punta Cana into a smart city
Banreservas announces its Expohogar 2022 real estate exhibition