Why your car’s air conditioner isn’t cooling: Find out how to fix it

On hot summer days, nothing is more frustrating than turning on your car’s air conditioner and discovering that it isn’t cooling properly. This situation It could be due to several reasonsfrom simple problems that you can fix yourself, to more complex failures that require professional help.

Reasons why car air conditioning does not work

Next, we will explore the most common reasons why a car’s air conditioning may stop working properly.

Refrigerant leak

One of the most common reasons why an air conditioner won’t cool is leaks in the cooling system. These leaks can occur in hoses, connections, or even the evaporator. If the refrigerant level is low, the system will not be able to cool the air effectively. In these cases, it is necessary to locate the leak and repair it, then recharge the system with coolant.

Faulty compressor

The air conditioning compressor is responsible for compressing the refrigerant and circulating the gas through the system. If the compressor is faulty, it may not perform its function properly, resulting in a lack of refrigeration. This problem often manifests itself with unusual noises or unresponsiveness when the air conditioner is running. Compressor replacement is usually the solution in these cases.

Gas shortage

Another common cause of a lack of refrigeration in a vehicle’s air conditioning system is a depleted refrigerant charge in the system. Over time, gas may gradually leak due to corrosion or small leaks. When the gas level is insufficient, the system will not be able to cool the air effectively. In these cases, it is necessary to recharge the system with refrigerant following the appropriate procedures.

How to charge a car air conditioner with gas

Recharging the car’s A/C gas is a necessary procedure to keep the system in optimal condition. However, it is important to note that recharging the gas will not solve more serious problems such as leaks or defective compressors.

However, if your car is not cooling properly and you suspect that it might be a low refrigerant problem, you can follow these steps to recharge:

Locate service valves: The air conditioning system service valves are located on the coolant lines near the engine. Consult your vehicle’s owner’s manual for the exact location of these fuses. Connect charging group: Use an automotive air conditioning recharge kit, which usually includes a pressure gauge and hose. Be sure to follow the instructions that came with the kit to connect it correctly.

Remember that if you do not have experience or do not feel comfortable recharging yourself, it is recommended to seek the help of a professional auto mechanic. This way, you will be able to ensure that the underlying problems are properly identified and fixed, ensuring optimal performance of the air conditioning system on those hot summer days.

