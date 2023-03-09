March 10, 2023

Why do fighter pilots join the protests in Israel?

Phyllis Ward March 9, 2023 1 min read

Posted at 21:52 ET (02:52 GMT) Wednesday, March 8, 2023

2:19

Posted at 11:25 ET (16:25 GMT) Thursday, March 9, 2023

A national protest in Israel against Netanyahu's policies


4:00

Posted at 21:29 ET (02:29 GMT) Tue Feb 28, 2023

Netanyahu's challenges after his return to power


3:37

Posted at 10:45 ET (15:45 GMT) Tuesday, February 14, 2023

Possible geopolitical implications of judicial reform in Israel


2:50

Posted at 11:02 ET (16:02 GMT) Wed, Feb 1, 2023

Netanyahu may be a mediator between Ukraine and Russia if the United States requests it


2:07

Posted at 19:12 ET (00:12 GMT) Sunday, January 29, 2023

Details of Anthony Blinken's visit to the Middle East


3:59

Posted at 22:47 ET (03:47 GMT) Fri, Jan 27, 2023

What we know about the deadly attack on the synagogue in Jerusalem


1:48

Posted at 21:59 ET (02:59 GMT) Thursday, November 3, 2022

Tons of fish are thrown to pelicans in Israel


1:12

Posted at 21:34 ET (02:34 GMT) Thursday, November 3, 2022

Netanyahu and his potential allies will form a new government in Israel


2:20

Posted at 09:10 ET (14:10 GMT) Wednesday, November 2, 2022

Which party won the place in the last elections in Israel


1:15

