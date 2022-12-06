Who leads the Mexican team after the failure of Martino?

Doha, Qatar. / 12/05/2022 17:01:58

yet failed Gerardo “Tata” Martino off the bench Mexican national team in the world Cup Qatar 2022As it failed to conquer the group stage of the competition, the Mexican Football Federation would begin pursuit new boss For the tricolor returning to activity in March 2023 with the resumption of the group stage of The League of Nations CONCACAF.

John de Louisahead of the FMF and Jaime Urdialesthe Sporting Director of the Mexican national team, will be responsible for conducting an analysis and defining the profile to find the coach who will lead the process towards World Cup 2026where Mexico You will host along United States and Canada.

For this reason, we provide you with some technicians who have a sign to guide you Mexican national team Whereas the options vary.

Guillermo Almada

Being the technical hero of Mexican soccer with Pachuca, Guillermo Almada. He was positioned as a natural candidate to take charge of the Mexican national team, in addition to the fact that with Tuzos he did well and reached two consecutive finals, although he has only won one final since losing his first to Atlas.

Ignacio Ambrose

strategic Toluca He could also be a serious candidate for the Tricolor seat, because in his time as a tricolor player he wore the captain’s armband and as a strategist he was Champion with a lion And he has two runners-up. Moreover, he is a student Javier Aguirrewith whom he began his career on the bench as his technical assistant in Spain.

Rafael Marquez

Although he is just starting his career as a coach in the under teams SpainKaiser has all the team’s respect for his playing career and what he meant to do Mexican national team; In the event that he’s not considered a DT, he could be part of the coaching staff for the new strategist who arrives.

Matias Almeida

El Pelado has had a successful career in Liga MX with Chivas, which is a team that only Mexican soccer players play in, so it knows one hundred percent about the peculiarity of the Aztec player; currently in Greece Guidance Eck It ranked second in the ranking.

Roberto Martinez

for process Qatar 2022 The name of the Iberian strategist was on the list of candidates and now that he is no longer coach of Belgiumagain by the Mexican Football Federation with a goal World Cup 2026.

Unai Emery



The Spaniard is the coach with the most championships in history And theUroppa league – By five – And although he’s never managed a top team in Spain, he’s a coach who could be on the list, given that in recent months Mexican football I looked at him a lot Iberian football For coaches and managers to sign.