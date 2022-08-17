August 17, 2022

Who are the most powerful Dominicans in the Bronx?

Winston Hale August 17, 2022 2 min read

Dominicans represent the largest immigrant group living in the Bronx, and an estimated one in eight residents of New York City is Dominican, which means it’s no surprise that they continue to lead the community and the state. Politics.

This year, about nine Dominicans appeared on the list of the 100 most powerful people in Bronx County.

While the city is immersed in primary elections to elect its new heads of state, Dominicans are seeking for the first time a seat in the Senate, and of the two candidates, lawyer Miguelina Camilo (abbreviated DBA in English), a member of the Dominican Bar Association, is already on the most influential list.

magazine every year City statePublishes a list of the most influential leaders of each district or city in general. This year, on his list of The Bronx, he focused on presenting leaders who have dedicated themselves to ridding the borough of the stereotypes of poverty, complexity, pollution and more that have plagued them for years.

Here is a list of Dominicans recognized as the most powerful:

Karen’s Reiss

Assemblywoman and Chair of the Assembly’s Workplace Safety Subcommittee.

chart

Pierina Sanchez

Council Member, Chairman of the New York City Council Buildings and Housing Committee.

chart

Happy Oswald

Member of Municipal Council.

chart

Amanda Farias

Chair of the New York City Council’s Economic Development Committee.

chart

Amanda is seventh

Member of the New York Assembly for the district of The Bronx.

chart

Ariana Collado

Executive Director of the Bronx Democratic Party.

chart

Odeti Dineo

Political and Legislative Director of the 37th Council District in the Bronx.

chart

Miguelina Camilo

Lawyer and State Senate candidate.

chart

Adriano Espaillet

Representative of New York’s 13th District in the United States Congress.

chart

