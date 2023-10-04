Where to watch on HOY TV, online and when Matchday 11 Liga MX Apertura 2023 – Fox Sports

Nikaxa And Blue cross They face each other in a matching match Day 11 Subordinate Opening 2023 On a double date before the FIFA date in October. Los Rayos and La Maquina are currently at the bottom of the table, but they intend to start climbing the places in search of a place in the next stage of the league. Mexican League.

Below we show you each team’s performance so far in the regular tournament Mexican footballIn addition to Schedule and transportation The match is from Victoria Stadium in Aguascalientes.

See more: Out for several months! Nicolas Benedetti has suffered a torn cruciate ligament in his knee

Necaxa and Cruz Azul’s performance in the 2023 inaugural tournament

Nikaxa

Toluca 0-0 Necaxa | Day 1

Necaxa 1-1 Tijuana | the second day

Guadalajara 2-0 Necaxa | Day 3

Necaxa 0-3 Degla | the fourth day

America 3-2 Necaxa | Day 5

Necaxa 0-1 Queretaro | the sixth day

Lyon 1-1 Necaxa | the seventh day

Necaxa 1-1 FC Juarez | Day 8

Santos 2-5 Necaxa | Day nine

Pachuca 1-1 Necaxa | Day 10

Blue cross

Atlas 2-0 Cruz Azul | Day 1

Cruz Azul 0-2 Toluca | the second day

Tijuana 2-1 Cruz Azul | Day 3

Cruz Azul 2-2 Santos | the fourth day

Pachuca 1-0 Cruz Azul | Day 5

Monterrey 1-2 Cruz Azul | the sixth day

Cruz Azul 2-3 America | the seventh day

Mazatlan 2-2 Cruz Azul | Day 8

Cruz Azul 1-3 Queretaro | Day nine

Atletico San Luis 1-2 Cruz Azul | Day 10

Another video out of the new celebration 🎥#CentralFox | Uriel Antuna and Carlos Salcedo appear in a new clip one day after Cruz Azul’s win over Atletico San Luis.https://t.co/D79ZRpinkZ – Fox Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) October 1, 2023

You might be interested: They demand imprisonment for the former Juárez FC footballer! Darwin Machis, awaiting at the request of the Spanish Public Prosecutor’s Office

When, at what time and where can you watch the match between Necaxa and Cruz Azul in the 11th round of the 2023 inaugural tournament?

day : Wednesday, October 4, 2023

: Wednesday, October 4, 2023 Schedule : 7:00 PM Mexico time

: 7:00 PM Mexico time moving in : Afizzionados and ViX Premium

: Afizzionados and ViX Premium Campus : Victoria Stadium

Don’t Miss: More Controversy About Muhammad! When the former Monterrey manager accused “Turco” of betting against Rayados