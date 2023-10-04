October 5, 2023

Where to watch on HOY TV, online and when Matchday 11 Liga MX Apertura 2023 – Fox Sports

Cassandra Curtis October 5, 2023 2 min read

Nikaxa And Blue cross They face each other in a matching match Day 11 Subordinate Opening 2023 On a double date before the FIFA date in October. Los Rayos and La Maquina are currently at the bottom of the table, but they intend to start climbing the places in search of a place in the next stage of the league. Mexican League.

Below we show you each team’s performance so far in the regular tournament Mexican footballIn addition to Schedule and transportation The match is from Victoria Stadium in Aguascalientes.

Necaxa and Cruz Azul’s performance in the 2023 inaugural tournament

Nikaxa

  • Toluca 0-0 Necaxa | Day 1
  • Necaxa 1-1 Tijuana | the second day
  • Guadalajara 2-0 Necaxa | Day 3
  • Necaxa 0-3 Degla | the fourth day
  • America 3-2 Necaxa | Day 5
  • Necaxa 0-1 Queretaro | the sixth day
  • Lyon 1-1 Necaxa | the seventh day
  • Necaxa 1-1 FC Juarez | Day 8
  • Santos 2-5 Necaxa | Day nine
  • Pachuca 1-1 Necaxa | Day 10

Blue cross

  • Atlas 2-0 Cruz Azul | Day 1
  • Cruz Azul 0-2 Toluca | the second day
  • Tijuana 2-1 Cruz Azul | Day 3
  • Cruz Azul 2-2 Santos | the fourth day
  • Pachuca 1-0 Cruz Azul | Day 5
  • Monterrey 1-2 Cruz Azul | the sixth day
  • Cruz Azul 2-3 America | the seventh day
  • Mazatlan 2-2 Cruz Azul | Day 8
  • Cruz Azul 1-3 Queretaro | Day nine
  • Atletico San Luis 1-2 Cruz Azul | Day 10

When, at what time and where can you watch the match between Necaxa and Cruz Azul in the 11th round of the 2023 inaugural tournament?

  • day: Wednesday, October 4, 2023
  • Schedule: 7:00 PM Mexico time
  • moving in: Afizzionados and ViX Premium
  • Campus: Victoria Stadium

