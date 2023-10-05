Match summary: Tigres vs. Toluca (2-2). Objectives

Tigers He let victory slip away from us In the Day 11 Apertura 2023, yet They tied with two goals against Toluca In a game they appeared to have won, were it not for the Scarlets’ dramatic goal to salvage the tie.

With this resultthe one he drives Robert Dante Ciboldi They stay in it Second place With 23 points, while coach Ignacio Ambriz’s team occupies fifth place with 15 points.

The start of the match was comfortable for the localsbut Wasted Opportunity to take advantage, since defending Red Devils She started while she was sleeping, and got rid of a lot of balls at first.

but, They couldn’t take advantage of that to reflect it on the scoreboardIt was the clearest shot Andre-Pierre Gignac On the edge of the penalty area after a pass from Diego Laines, but Thiago Volpe cleared the ball.

the visit He composed the flow of the match by possessing the ball and They almost scored in the 42nd minute When Marcel Ruiz shot a shot in the area, Nahuel Guzman blocked it wonderfully.

but Ruiz got his revenge when he was 43 years old‘, when Rafael Carioca initially lost the ball, and Claudio Baeza took advantage of the opportunity to shoot the ball that hit the post and Marcel seemed to push him and Put 1-0.

What did Jean Meneses do to get fired?

At 46′, Jean Meneses was sent off for receiving a double yellow card After a foul on Javier Aquino and On the free throw In favor of the Auriazules, the defense of Toluca could not be rejected by and Jesus Angelo Hit the ball to make The amazing goal that tied the game.

Sebastian Cordova had his chance in the 55th minuteAfter Diego Lainez left the ball to him and he shot it Volpi was converted With a wonderful throw to send it to a corner kick.

With numerical advantage Robert Dante Ciboldi He read the game well and Posted by Nico Ibanez To play with double nine in attack.

The second of the cats fell at an altitude of 75 minutes.After a cross from Javier Aquino was rejected by Volpe in the middle Andre-Pierre Gignac He was well placed to set the score at 2-1.

When it looked like the locals were winningBack Robert Morales equalizes the meeting at 94′in a play that seemed to push it after rebounding in the area.

In Round 12, Tigres visits Pachuca This will be on Saturday, October 7, at Hidalgo Stadium, at seven in the evening Toluca greets Sunday the eighth To Queretaro In Nemesio Diez, at 12:00 noon.

