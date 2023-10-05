Valencia issues a harsh statement and asks Vinicius not to lie: “We express our rejection and discontent.”

2023-10-05

he Valencia He demanded this Thursday Vinicius To “correct” his “alleged statements” before the judge investigating the racist abuse he was subjected to during a league match in the Mestalla on May 21.

An Agence France-Presse journalist confirmed that the attacker testified by phone from a court in Madrid, where he arrived this morning wearing dark pants and a white shirt. Vinicius He left the court after giving his closed testimony without speaking to journalists who were waiting for him outside the court. According to local media, citing sources familiar with the case, a player real madrid He told the judge he felt “humiliated” by the insults he received that day in the field Valencia.

Vinicius The media added that he would have confirmed that the insults were “because of the color of his skin”, and he would have confirmed that shouts of “monkey, monkey” were widespread throughout the stadium.

Angry at Mestalla “Given the information published regarding the alleged statement made by the footballer Vinicius Junior before the court, in which he stated that the entire Mestalla stadium had directed racist insults at him,” Valencia The club said in a statement: “It wishes to express its surprise, rejection and indignation.” They added: “As coach Carlo Ancelotti has publicly admitted, this behavior can in no way be generalized to the entire Mestalla stadium.”