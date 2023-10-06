Where to get glasses to see the solar eclipse on October 14?

When trying a Solar eclipseit is worth having all the necessary tools to do it safely, so that it can be enjoyed in the best possible way and without facing any accidents.

As the day approaches when the annular solar eclipse will occur on October 14thBelow we detail the places where you can get glasses to enjoy this astronomical phenomenon without endangering your vision, as well as the places where groups of people and entities will gather to observe the eclipse.

Although the eclipse that will occur on October 14 is an annular eclipse, in Puerto Rico, due to its location at the time of the phenomenon, it will be seen as a partial solar eclipse. It will not be possible to see this type of event from the island until 2038 Caribbean Astronomy Society (bag).

Where can you get solar eclipse glasses?

the American Astronomical Society (Al-Aas) Posted on its web portal a list From manufacturers and retailers who sell glasses certified for observing a solar eclipse, as their lenses meet or exceed the 12312-2 standard developed by International Organization for Standardization (ISO).

This standard specifies that lenses allow only 0.00032 percent of sunlight through. Additionally, to meet the standard, the lenses must be free of manufacturing defects such as bubbles, scratches, and dents, and they must cover both eyes with a wide area. Likewise, each glass should include clear instructions, either on the packaging, inside the glasses, or both.

However, the manufacturers of these filters advise against looking directly at the sun with them for more than three consecutive minutes.

Below we show you some retailers that sell glasses with solar filters approved for solar eclipse viewing. The new day Verify that these companies ship their products to Puerto Rico at affordable shipping rates:

Likewise, chains like Walmart and Home Depot may offer the glasses in their stores, but you must call to confirm they are in stock and make sure they meet the 12312-2 standard.

For this part, Eddie Irizarry RoblesHead of Scientific Publishing of Caribbean Astronomy Society (SAC), explained to The new day Members of the entity will attend four events organized in different parts of the island, which the interested public will be able to attend. Irizarry Robles added that, in these activities, they will distribute, free of charge or through a donation, certified glasses for observing the solar eclipse, although he did not detail the amount available for each event.

The events that SAC members will attend are the following:

If you’re looking for a large space where you can place your beach chair to watch the eclipse, one option is… San Felipe del Morro Castle . There will be members of the SAC there, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m In this activity you can get glasses through a donation.

. There will be members of the SAC there, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m As for those residing in the West, the alternative is University of Mayagüez Campus (rum) from University of Puerto Rico . The activity will start at 10:00 am and continue until 4:00 pm, specifically in the Physics Department. Glasses will be free, but quantities will be limited, so arriving early is recommended .

(rum) from . The activity will start at 10:00 am and continue until 4:00 pm, specifically in the Physics Department. . For this part, Telemundo She will be carrying out an activity on Paseo de la Princesa, in Old San Juan, with some of her correspondents and personalities. They will also be giving away glasses for free, and will start at 11:00 AM

She will be carrying out an activity on Paseo de la Princesa, in Old San Juan, with some of her correspondents and personalities. They will also be giving away glasses for free, and will start at 11:00 AM Meanwhile, in Puerto Rico Convention Centerin miramar, will be implemented Great educational and observer exhibition for the solar eclipse, Starting at 9:00 am This activity will feature the participation of talents from Waba TV And team members Environmental exploration. YesIt lasts until 4:00 pm They will provide glasses with a donation, but the activity will be free.

On the other hand, the SAC will have different equipment to estimate this phenomenon, such as, for example, telescopes with solar filters that will allow photographing the event using a cell phone or camera.

People who cannot attend any of the activities will be able to see the solar eclipse through photos and videos that SAC will publish on social media networks, especially on Your Facebook account.

[Conoce aquí todo lo que debes saber sobre el eclipse solar anular que ocurrirá el 14 de octubre]