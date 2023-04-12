Where do you pay the lowest property taxes in the US?

Various trading platforms have analyzed the property taxes paid by residents of the largest metropolitan areas in the United States. The investigation confirmed that during 2022, real estate taxes on single-family homes increased by 3.6%.

In this sense, homeowners in the most expensive cities pay an average of $7,000.00 annually. Meanwhile, residents of the south of the country pay the lowest property taxes.

Which cities pay the lowest taxes?

In Birmingham, Alabama, home taxes for mortgages are $1,152.00 and homes without a mortgage are $774.00. On the other hand, all homes pay a tax of $995.00.

Another city with the lowest taxes is New Orleans, where the mortgage tax is $1,733.00. While those without a mortgage is $1,174.00 and the all home mortgage is $1,506.00.

In Fenix, homes with a mortgage pay tax of $1,803.00 and those without a mortgage pay $1,681.00. Finally, the tax on all homes comes to $1,769.00.

Memphis, in Tennessee, and Louisville, in Kentucky complete the list of cities with the lowest taxes to pay in terms of housing.

On the other hand, there is also a list of cities where the property tax is the highest in the entire country. Here we explain what they are.

In Los Angeles, homes with a mortgage have to pay tax of $5,848.00 and those without a mortgage, $3,812.00. Property tax for all homes $5,214.00.

Another of the most expensive cities in this sense is Chicago, where homes with a mortgage pay $6,039.00. Those without a mortgage pay $5,240.00 and all together pay $5,776.00.

In the case of Boston, mortgaged homes must pay tax of $6,222.00 and unmortgaged homes $6,294.00. In all, homes pay $6,244.00.

Rounding out the list of cities with the highest property taxes are San Francisco, New York, and San Jose, California.