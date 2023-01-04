January 4, 2023

WhatsApp Plus V11.30 | download apk | mediafire | download | nnda | nnni | Play DEPOR

Roger Rehbein January 4, 2023

Have you already downloaded it ? The latest version of the modded messaging app contains a number of details Plus the ability to completely change the color of the platform.

It is for this reason that today, at sportsWe will provide you with the latest version of the application: . what’s new? Well, this also comes with the ability to create your own avatar, as well as theme improvements, writing masking, and the ability to download high-quality disappearing images.

Do you want to get it now? It should be noted that this version is the latest and contains many changes made by the regular WhatsApp. Always try to update it.

Download WhatsApp Plus V11.30 – Latest APK Version

To install it without error, you must disable Google Protect from the Google Play app store:

  • The first thing would be to backup your regular WhatsApp.
  • Remember, you cannot use WhatsApp Plus with regular WhatsApp.
  • Uninstall the Meta app.
  • Now enter this To download WhatsApp Plus V11.30.
  • Grant the corresponding permissions to Google Chrome to install the APK.
  • When you are done, you have to put your cell phone number and verification code.
  • Now you can chat and enjoy more features than you had in regular WhatsApp.
  • It should be noted that you should always be aware of any update.

The official versions of the updated WhatsApp Plus APK

  • WhatsApp Plus AlexMods V17:
  • Yessimods WhatsApp Plus V23.20:
  • WhatsApp Plus Abo2Sadam V11.30:
  • WhatsApp Plus Heymods 21.10:
This is why you should not use WhatsApp Plus APK

Yes good Whatsapp plus It is a fully modified app and sometimes it tends to crash or some features are incomplete. In the same way, you can be exposed to a possible ban or suspension of an account by The WhatsApp From Goal.

Another reason why you should be very careful when using WhatsApp Plus is that you don’t have end-to-end encryption, so your account can be seen by third parties.

Can you receive a verification code from WhatsApp via email?

The WhatsApp verification code is similar to the password that we will use only once to log in:

  • Unfortunately, the option to receive a verification code via email is no longer working.
  • The point of stopping this alternative is that your account may be compromised.
  • Remember that anyone who has access to your code can enter your WhatsApp without you noticing.

Guide to stop them from sending messages in a WhatsApp group

Remember that to perform this trick it will not be necessary to download third-party applications, the function is native to the instant messaging application itself. Follow the steps:

  • First, check it out The WhatsApp You have no pending updates on Google Play from Android or the Apple App Store.
  • Open the app now and join any group chat where you are in charge.
  • The next step is to click on the chat name.
  • Its settings will be displayed. Scroll down and click on the section called Group Settings.
  • Here touch the option called “Send Messages”.
  • Finally, select “Administrators only”.
