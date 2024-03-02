Has anyone been able to install macOS on Nintendo DS?

One user converted his Nintendo console into a Mac…and we love it!

macOS on Nintendo DS

Over the past few years we have seen The most skilled computer scientists to perform all kinds of adventures and acrobatics with Apple electronic devices. Like that time a user used the Game Boy Camera in FaceTime video calls on his Mac.

And now known as YouTube Michael M.J.D He managed – we still don't really know how – to install and Run macOS on your Nintendo DS console. Yes, yes, you read that right, on Nintendo!

In fact, this is not the first time someone has successfully pulled off such a crazy journey. Another user managed to boot a Mac onto the Steam Deck in a computing feat that only the most advanced users would accomplish.

They turned the Nintendo DS into the most annoying Mac in history

Have you ever thought about managing all your macOS files on a portable console? Well, maybe not, but if you get the far-fetched idea of ​​doing so, who Michael MJD's YouTube channel You have the solution.

In his video, posted a week ago and which has had nearly 170,000 views at the time of writing, Michael explains how he managed to get the Mac operating system running on a Nintendo DS console. To confirm The result is not the most convenient or most efficient in the world, but it works!

In the wake of this kind of software modifications, the developers of the popular GBA4iOS emulator have ventured to run their Game Boy Advance emulator on the Apple Vision Pro so that all fans of Pokémon, Donkey Kong, Super Mario and other Nintendo games can enjoy them in the spatial reality of the VisionOS system.