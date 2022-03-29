WhatsApp made a valuable function only for this South American country | WASSAP | WSP | WP | wander | guide | trick | Hack | Mexico | Spain | sports game

One of the most annoying technical problems The WhatsApp It is the inability to share large files. If it’s something you’re recording with your Android or iOS phone, you may not have to go through a cumbersome process to go to a website like WeTransfer to share materials with several gigs of memory. Fortunately, things are about to change.

developers The WhatsApp I started enabling sending of files up to 2GB in size, well beyond the 100MB that was in effect before the update. It is a pity that we will have to wait for this news, because it is being tested exclusively for Argentina.

The WhatsApp The sister country was chosen for this important test due to the number of users in the country. Although it does not exceed Brazil, this number is enough for developers to analyze user behavior.

The new sending function is available through the ‘Document’ option when sending a file within a chat or group. From there you can share photos, videos, and all kinds of files. If you go directly to share photos, you will not have the option to send large files.

The new file sending limit is available to users The WhatsApp In Argentina from Android and iPhone devices, as well as WhatsApp Web and desktop version. It is not known when this feature will be enabled for everyone in the Standard Edition.

ANDROID | How to reduce mobile data consumption

Open your WhatsApp app

Click on the three dots icon at the top right of the screen

Then select the “Settings” option from the menu

Click on the “Storage and Data” option.

From there, select the “Use less data for calls” option

iOS | How to reduce mobile data consumption

Open your WhatsApp app on your iPhone

Then select the “Settings” option in the lower right corner of the screen

Click on the “Storage and Data” option from the menu

In the Network section, select the “Use less data for calls” option.

