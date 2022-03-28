WhatsApp Plus | It says “The app is not installed” | The solution | bug | Applications | APK files | Smart phones | Mobile phones | nda | nnni | sports game

Are you one of those who use it Whatsapp plus Or are you encouraged to download it? More users love it to improve their experience in The WhatsAppHowever, this APK file usually results in an error when it is installed.
Did you get the message “The app is not installed”? Here we solve it. Remember that if you are going to use Whatsapp plus From now on, you should know that it will depend on each user if they want to get improvements or simply succumb to a possible ban by Mark Zuckerberg’s company.
Look: These are the mobile phones that will not have WhatsApp since March 31
HOW TO INSTALL WHATSAPP PLUS PROPERLY
- If when you open WhatsApp Plus you see “Application not installed”, you must do so.
- The first thing will be to enter your cell phone settings.
- Now click on Applications.
- At that moment you will see all the applications installed on your cell phone.
- Search for “WhatsApp”. If a somewhat unknown file appears, press Delete.
- In this way you will have canceled the normal “WhatsApp” completely.
- Now simply reinstall WhatsApp Plus on your cell phone.
- You will no longer see an ‘Application not installed’ notification.
