“WhatsApp introduces the ability to use multiple accounts on the same Android device” | daily menu

WhatsApp implements the ability to use multiple accounts from the same Android terminal, as reported in the latest beta build for this operating system that some users can already try.

The company has spent months working on features to make the platform easier to use, With options like “companion mode”, Any function that allows the same account to be linked to two devices at the same time.

Last June, WABetaInfo announced that the platform is developing a similar functionality for Use multiple platform accounts on the same devicewhich will initially be reserved for the business version i.e. WhatsApp Business.

This same portal has now indicated that this feature is starting to reach more Android users, thanks to the latest WhatsApp beta update for Android 2.23.17.8, which was released via Google Play.

To add a new account, click on the arrow icon next to the QR code button. A menu will then appear in which the option to “Add Account” will appear, under the main account created in that terminal.

In this same menu it is also possible to switch to a different account, and if a new account is added, It will remain on the device until you log out of this.

WABetaInfo noted that this feature allows users to keep their private and work chats in one app and that it keeps their notifications separate.

He also noted that from now on, instead of configuring different platform accounts separately on each mobile phone, a single app on your main device can be used to access them.

This option is already available to some beta testers who have installed the latest version of WhatsApp for Android and will be coming to other users of this operating system in the coming weeks.