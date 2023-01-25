WhatsApp | How to send ChatGPT chatbot AI messages | jobs | Tools | AI | ask | The answer nnda | nnni | Play DEPOR

ChatGPT is a chatbot built with artificial intelligence, which has become very popular on different social networks because within seconds it can answer all your doubts or questions. Did you know that you can also chat with the aforementioned platform through The WhatsApp? It’s something we’ll let you know right away from Depor.
It is necessary to highlight that ChatGPT is available on the website Judina Books, the same section that contains a section to chat with the bot on WhatsApp as if it were one of your contacts. Previously, you would have to register on the site using a Google email and give it your phone number.
Look: The trick is that WhatsApp calls do not consume much mobile data
Chat guide with ChatGPT on WhatsApp
- First, click on the following link (God in a Box website).
- Now, you will get an introduction page that explains the meaning of ChatGPT. One of the most relevant points is that the service only offers you a total of 10 monthly messages.
- To continue chatting with ChatGPT, you must purchase the premium version ($6 per month).
- The next step is to click on the Start button > Accessibility > Sign in with Google.
- Register and login with your Gmail email.
- After logging in, you will see a screen asking you to confirm your phone number. The WhatsApp With your country prefix, add it and click submit.
- In this part, you should send a WhatsApp message to the number that appears on the screen (+15139958380), add it to your contact list.
- Send him a message via the instant messaging app, preferably with a question as in the attached example.
How do you see the image that was sent to you without opening WhatsApp?
- The first thing would be to open WhatsApp, the fast messaging application, whether on your Android cell phone or iPhone.
- Then you can enter settings or configuration.
- At that time, go to the Chats tab.
- There you will see a button that says “Save to Photos”.
- All you have to do is activate this tab.
- In the case of Android, you should go to Storage & Data.
- There click on Download using mobile data: All files.
- Same way with “Download with Wi-fi”
- When you’re done, now every time you receive a photo, it will be automatically downloaded to your gallery
- This way you will not have to open WhatsApp to view it.
- Even if you are not interested, you can delete it.
What cell phones will not be compatible with WhatsApp?
- Galaxy Samsung
- Samsung Trend Lite
- Samsung galaxy s3 mini
- Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2
- Samsung Galaxy Core
- Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2
- Samsung Galaxy Ace 2
- Archos 53 Platinum
- HTC Desire 500
- Caterpillar Cat B15
- Sony Xperia M
- Wiko Sync Five
- Wiko Dark Knight
- Huawei Ascend G740
- ZTE Grand S Flex
- Lenovo A820
- Huawei Ascend Mate
- ZTE V956 – UMi X2 phone
- Huawei Ascend D2
- Faea F1
- THL W8
- ZTE Grand X Quad v987.0
- ZTE GrandMemo
- LG Lucid 2
- LG Optimus F7 phone
- LG Optimus L3 II Dual
- LG Optimus F5 phone
- LG Optimus L5 II
- LG Optimus L5 II Dual
- LG Optimus L3 II
- LG Optimus L7 II Dual
- LG Optimus L7 II
- LG Optimus F6 phone
- LG Enact
- LG Optimus L4 II Dual
- LG Optimus F3 phone
- LG Optimus L4 II
- LG Optimus L2 II
- LG Optimus F3Q phone
“Proud web fanatic. Subtly charming twitter geek. Reader. Internet trailblazer. Music buff.”
More Stories
WhatsApp: So you can read messages from iPhone without them knowing | Play DEPOR
Download WhatsApp Plus 2023 APK, Free: Install the latest version on Android | APK download link in Spanish without ads | Peru By | Colombian Company | Mexico MX | United States of America | Play DEPOR
Why you have to turn off the Wi-Fi on your cell phone when you leave the house