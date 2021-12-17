December 18, 2021

WhatsApp | How to send a fake location | Applications | Trick 2021 | 2022 | Smartphone | Fake GPS | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

Roger Rehbein December 17, 2021 2 min read

It brings a series of new features in functionality that few users know for sure. For example, from today you can send photos and videos that disappear as soon as you open them, as well as clean up the chat that has been read after 24 hours. But, Do you know how to find out if someone has sent you a fake website?

in a It is possible to send a wrong location without having to install apps that don’t just put your app at risk. The first thing you should do is update the app as the . Then follow these steps to discover it.

How to know if you sent a fake location on WhatsApp

  • The first thing will be open .
  • Then enter any conversation from where they sent you a location.
  • At that moment open the map.
  • In the event that the location is a specific fixed place, such as a store, it may not be the actual location.
This way you can send wrong location on WhatsApp without the need of software. (Photo: mag)
  • You can also find out where the facility is.
  • If this does not match the route to get to a particular place, they may be impersonating the site.
  • To send a fake location, all you have to do is tap on the “location” icon in WhatsApp, tap on the magnifying glass and select the location you want to share.

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also place the same order from your iPhone through the iOS exclusive service.

Now, if you need to make a general query, you can fill out the form with this .

