WhatsApp | Find out which mobile phones will stop using WhatsApp on March 31 | sports game

If you are one of the people who use the platform on a daily basis The WhatsApp We assure you that this content will be of great interest to you. The application owned by Meta gave a warning to millions of users, as it took a drastic decision to close many accounts at the end of this month, on March 31.

According to the website of The WhatsApp The mobile phones that will be left without the app will be the ones that make mistakes like spamming, exchanging fake news, using modified apps, etc., in addition to the Android 4.1 operating system. the gate Business He made a list of Android and iPhone mobile devices that will not have the app as of April 1.

List of cell phones that will not have WhatsApp since March 31

Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

Samsung Galaxy S3 mini

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2

Samsung Galaxy Core

LG Lucid 2

LG Optimus F7

LG Optimus L3 II Dual

LG Optimus L4II

LG Optimus L2II

LG Optimus F3Q هاتف

Remember that you have to check the operating system you have on your Android cell phone and see if you will stay without WhatsApp or not. (Photo: Mag – Rommel Yupanke)

ZTE Grand S Flex

ZTE V956

Sony Xperia M

Huawei Ascend G740

Huawei Ascend Mate

asc d2

iPhone 6s

iPhone SE

iPhone 6s plus

Is my phone still using WhatsApp?

at the moment, The WhatsApp Supports and recommends the following devices: Android with OS 4.1 and later, iPhone with iOS 10 and later.

After how many days of inactivity is WHATSAPP deleted?

according to WhatsApp Help CenterTo maintain security, reduce data retention, and protect the privacy of our users, WhatsApp accounts are generally deleted after 120 days of inactivity. Inactivity means that the user has not connected to WhatsApp.

What are the new conditions for WhatsApp?

according to WhatsApp Help CenterThe app has made changes to its Terms of Service and Privacy Policy regarding messaging between businesses and their customers on WhatsApp and we started rolling them out in January 2021. As part of this update, it also provides more information about how it collects, shares, and uses data.

